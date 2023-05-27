Home

Vivek Agnihotri recently took a dig at Nawazuddin Siddiqui over his alleged remark on ‘The Kerala Story’ ban.

Vivek Agnihotri Takes a Dig at Nawazuddin Siddiqui Over His Remark on ‘The Kerala Story’ Ban

Vivek Agnihotri Takes a Dig at Nawazuddin Siddiqui: The Kerala Story has definitely divided Bollywood on ideological grounds. While Prakash Raj and Swara Bhasker have slammed the movie and called it propaganda, Anupam Kher and Kangana Ranaut lauded the makers for their brave attempt. Apart from Anupam and Kangana, Vivek Agnihotri also spoke against the criticism and ban on the movie by West Bengal government. Vivek’s Buddha in a Traffic Jam, The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files changes the discourse with their alternate narratives. Now, the filmmaker has recently responded to Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s remarks over the ban on The Kerala Story.

CHECK OUT VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’S VIRAL TWEET:

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI DELETES TWEET AFTER TAKING DIG AT NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI

Vivek reacted to a news report about Nawazuddin’s statement on The Kerala Story which quoted him saying ‘If a novel or a film is hurting someone, then it is wrong.’ He wrote in his quote tweet, “Most Indian middle-class families feel unnecessary abuse, violence and perversion in movies and OTT shows hurt them and their children… Nawaz can suggest whether most of his films and OTT shows should be banned? What are your views?” The filmmaker later deleted his tweet as Nawazuddin had already clarified about his remarks. The Jogira Sara Ra Ra actor earlier posted “Please stop spreading false news just to get some views and hits, it’s called cheap TRP – I never said and I would never want any film to be banned ever. STOP BANNING FILMS. STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS.”

CHECK OUT NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI’S VIRAL TWEET:

Please stop spreading false news just to get some views and hits, it’s called cheap TRP – I never said and I would never want any film to be banned ever.

STOP BANNING FILMS.

STOP SPREADING FAKE NEWS !!! — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) May 26, 2023

The Kerala Story became a part of an unwanted controversy over the portrayal of the conversion of Malayali girls into Islam by ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria). The film was also banned in West Bengal by Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee. In-spite of the Supreme Court lifting the ban, the movie is still not being showcased in the state due to the political tension. The film stars Adah Sharma, Sonia Balani, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Devadarshini in crucial roles. The movie released on May 5, 2023.

