Vivek Agnihotri Takes a Sly Jibe at Netizen Telling Him to Feed Poor Instead of Donating Books

Vivek Agnihotri recently took a sly jibe at netizen who told him to feed poor instead of donating books.







Vivek Agnihotri Takes a Sly Jibe at Netizen: Vivek Agnihotri never shies away from calling a spade a spade. The filmmaker is known for his bold and fearless opinions on socio-political issues apart from his films on hard-hitting subjects. From making films on Naxalites in Bastar to the controversial death of former Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Vivek has always attempted sensitive issues in his storytelling. He earned global praise and recognition for The Kashmir Files based on Kashmiri Pandits’ genocide. He had recently tweeted about donating free books to underprivileged and those who suffer from economic challenges. When a netizen told him to instead feed the poor, Vivek responded with a sly jibe.

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI SLAMS TWITTER USER

The The Kashmir Files director had tweeted “A great book by @subhash_kak and @GarudaPrakashan. At @i_ambuddha foundation we will be sending a lots of this great book FREE to those who can’t afford it. Details coming soon.” A netizen replied to his tweet and wrote “Instead of these books, please feed poor people free (folded hands emojis).” Vivek responded with a quote retweet and captioned it as, “Kuch aap bhi karenge ki sab main hi karoon (Will you do anything or should I do everything)?”

CHECK OUT VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’S VIRAL POST:

Kuch aap bhi karenge ki sab main hi karoon? https://t.co/RrMqXeLYdw — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 26, 2023

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI TWEETED ON SAME-SEX MARRIAGE

Apart from being known for his cinema on politics and society, the filmmaker is also revered for his oratory skills and is hailed by youth for panel discussions and debates on geopolitics, cinema and society. His books Urban Naxals and Who Killed Shastri were well received by readers. He recently gave his strong views on Centre’s opposition to same-sex marriage. A tweet read “Centre tells Supreme Court that same-sex marriage is an urban elitist concept, which is far removed from social ethos of the country. Extending same-sex marriage beyond heterosexual unions will create a new institution, centre says (sic).” Vivek responded and wrote in his post “NO. Same sex marriage is not an ‘urban elitist’ concept. It’s a human need. Maybe some sarkari (government) elites drafted it, who have never travelled in small towns and villages. Or Mumbai locals. First, same sex marriage is not a concept. It’s a need. It’s a right. And in a progressive, liberal and inclusive civilisation like Bharat, same sex marriage should be normal, not a crime (sic).”

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI CALLED OUT KARAN JOHAR

Some days ago, Vivek had lambasted Karan Johar over his throwback viral video where he spoke about murdering Anushka Sharma’s career. He had said “I totally wanted to, completely murder Anushka Sharma’s career. Because when Aditya Chopra showed me her image, I was like, ‘no, no, mad or what, you signing her, you crazy! There is no need for you to sign this Anushka Sharma’. There was another lead actress at that time who I wanted Adi to sign and I was totally behind the scene sabotaging her completely. The movie also I was reluctantly watching Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.” Vivek reacted to the clip and wrote in his tweet “Someone’s only hobby is to make or break careers. If Bollywood is in gutter, it’s because of some people’s dirty ‘backroom’ politics against talented outsiders.”

