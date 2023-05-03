Home

Vivek Dahiya Speaks on Being Stereotyped, Wife Divyanka Tripathi And Much More… – Exclusive

Vivek Dahiya brewed some interesting conversations about being stereotyped, his wife Divyanka Tripathi and so much more exclusively with India.com, ahead of the premiere of his debut film Chal Zindagi – WATCH

Vivek Dahiya‘s fans are extremely thrilled to see him on the big screen after his phenomenal work on TV and OTT. The actor is making his debut with Vivek Sharma’s ‘Chal Zindagi,’ also starring Kumar Sanu’s daughter and singer Shannon K, and Sanjay Mishra and Mita Vashisht in pivotal roles. The actor who has contributed dedicatedly to the TV industry with shows like ‘Kawach,’ ‘Qayamat Ki Raat,’ ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein‘ and others, talked exclusively about Sanjay Mishra and him getting enough credit from the industry, being replaced in movies and his wife Divyanka Tripathi to India.com.

Talking about his co-star Sanjay Mishra and his getting enough credit from the industry, he said, “Maybe Not before but now he is. I feel that wherever he goes, when I shot with him in Manali, I remember, he has a massive fan following. So, people love him for the rawness, ordinary he brings to the table and he is a superb actor.”

Vivek Dahiya went ahead and labelled them a powerhouse of talent. “And if it was not for the credit, he was struggling but his talent is being recognised everywhere he goes and he is doing I don’t know 4, 6, 8 films in a year and that is because of the credit,” he concluded.

Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi fell in love while working together on the popular television program ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.‘ After exchanging rings, the pair married in Bhopal on January 16, 2016, the same year. The pair consistently showed a strong bond and won their admirers over with their compatibility. Vivek revealed how the two actors share ideas at home during the interview with India.com – WATCH the full interview for a fun-filled conversation with Vivek Dahiya!



