Entertainment

Vivek Oberoi in The Weekend Show: ‘There Was a Time I Would Cry Like a Child’ | Exclusive

July 23, 2023



Vivek Anand Oberoi recalls the time when he would put his head in his mother’s lap and cry for hours. The actor says he has moved on from that tough time and has evolved as a person. Vivek also speaks about his idea of love today and whether he would ever do Saathiya 2. An actor who’s focussed on social work as much as he likes the movies, Vivek is returning with Rohit Shetty’s anticipated series ‘Indian Police Force’ with Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty.

Vivek says there’s so much coming for the viewers to see him in differently. He also talks about having love at first sight and what went wrong with the biopic on PM Modi. This is Vivek Anand Oberoi in The Weekend Show with Vineeta Kumar.



