WAI WAI India, Joins Forces with Bollywood Icon Ayushmann Khurrana as Brand Ambassador

CG Corp Global’s FMCG vertical CG Foods, the owner of the renowned noodle

brand WAI WAI, proudly announces its partnership with Bollywood’s superstarAyushmann Khurrana

as its new brand ambassador. With a legacy of 25 years and a dedicated following among the youth,

WAI WAI is set to further solidify its position by joining forces with Ayushmann Khurrana, whose

genuine and versatile persona deeply resonates with the youth.

Under the theme and tagline “WAI WAI Wala Taste”, this collaboration aims to celebrate the

distinctive flavor, taste, and seasoning that has endeared WAI WAI to its enthusiasts.

Commenting on the collaboration, ActorAyushmann Khurrana shared, “It’s an absolute pleasure

to be associated with a youth-facing brand like Wai Wai. What sets it apart is the vibrant and diverse

range of products it offers. From an array of exotic noodles catering to every taste, region, and

preference, the brand lives up to its name.”

Mr. Varun Chaudhary, Managing Director of CG Foods & CG Corp Global India, states,

“Collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana was my top priority, and I am delighted that we have joined

forces in such a short time. This partnership comes at a critical moment when my vision for the brand

includes not only exponential growth in sales but also the establishment of deep connections with

WAI WAI fans across the country. India is an important market for us , and I am dedicated to

ensuring that WAI WAI attains a leadership position with its roots deeply entrenched in India.”

WAI WAI has strategically decided to foster a stronger connection with the emerging generation,

encompassing young adults, teenagers, and working professionals. As the sole standalone brand

producing pre-seasoned noodles, colloquially referred to as ‘Brown Noodles,’ WAI WAI is set to

introduce an exciting transformation to the market.

The brand is gearing up to delight its dedicated aficionados of Korean spicy cuisine with a thrilling

and exotic assortment of 2X Spicy noodles, presented through its sub-brand ‘Dynamite.’ With the

recent signing of Ayushmann Khurrana, the brand is now poised to embark on a dynamic 360

campaign that holds the potential to resonate deeply with the contemporary youth.

The triumph of this campaign and partnership pivots on the significant stride taken in the right

direction.This ambitious goal underscores the brand’s unwavering commitment to growth and

innovation, bolstered by its collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana, as it continues to carve its path

as a leading player in the market.

