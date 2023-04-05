Home

Entertainment

War 2: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR Face-Off in Adrenaline-Pumping Spy-Actioner – Deets Inside

War 2: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR might have an on-screen face-off in YRF’s adrenaline-pumping spy-action thriller, as reported by trade sources. – Deets Inside

War 2: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR Face-Off in Adrenaline-Pumping Spy-Actioner – Deets Inside

War 2: Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 is one of the most-awaited series from YRF’s spy universe and gossip mills have already started speculations about the cast. After the success of Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan, Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 is slated to release in November 2023. While Pathaan had Salman Khan’s extended cameo, Tiger 3 will have a special appearance by Shah Rukh. Pathaan had references to Siddharth Anand’s War and also mentioned Hrithik’s character Kabir twice. The movie also had Ashutosh Rana from Hrithik-Tiger Shroff starrer reprising his role of Colonel Luthra. Now, amid rumours about Ayan Mukerji donning the director’s hat for War sequel, there have been reports that Jr NTR has also joined Aditya Chopra’ spy verse.

JR NTR TO JOIN HRITHIK ROSHAN’S WAR 2

It has been speculated that “War 2 will see Hrithik Roshan taking on the South Superstar, NTR Jr. in a bloody battle that will ride on adrenaline-pumping action sequences to be remembered for years to come. The film will be directed by Ayan Mukerji and go on floors by the end of this year,” as reported by Pinkvilla. The portal claimed that a trade source revealed “Yes, it’s absolutely correct information. NTR Jr. is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and it’s going to be an epic action adventure. Their battle of wits and the fierce showdown will be an action spectacle worth experiencing on the big screen. War 2 is now a true-blue Pan India film with top superstars from the Northern and Southern industry. The move by Aditya Chopra enables War 2 to have the widest audience appeal for a Hindi Film and also amped up the box office potential of the film. The Southern market should come alive and connect at an even bigger level due to the presence of their beloved young tiger – NTR Jr.”

CHECK OUT TARAN ADARSH’S VIRAL POST ON WAR 2 UPDATES:

ADITYA CHOPRA STRATEGICALLY PLANNING SPY UNIVERSE

Movie critic and business analyst Tara Adarsh recently took to his Instagram handle and captioned his post as “IT’S OFFICIAL… HRITHIK – JR NTR IN ‘WAR 2’… #YRF pulls off a casting coup… #HrithikRoshan and #JrNTR will share screen space for the first time in #War2… #AyanMukerji directs. #YRFSpyUniverse.” The news has gone viral across social media platforms, entertainment portals and tabloids ever since Ayan Mukerji announced that Brahmastra: Part 2 – Dev and Brahmastra: Part 3 will be releasing in 2026. When asked about directing War 2, the Brahmastra director neither confirmed nor denied. International Entertaiment and lifestyle magazine Variety that “Aditya Chopra is choosing the captain of the ship for each YRF spy universe film strategically. Ayan has delivered big hits which appeals to all audience segments and has the pulse of Indian audiences. He has shown that he knows how to mount a film with a huge scale, which is essential for someone to direct War 2. Plus, he is a young filmmaker who can bring a different kind of newness to the spy universe. Ayan will have his unique take on how to make an epic action spectacle with War 2. Aditya Chopra trusts him to take the franchise forward.”

Post War 2 Aditya Chopra is expected to start work on Tiger Vs Pathaan face-off actioner.

For more updates on Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and War 2, check out this space at India.com.











