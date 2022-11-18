Here’s Where To watch ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ (Free) Online Streaming at Home

Marvel’s Movie! Here’s options for downloading or watching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever streaming the full movie online for free on 123movies & Reddit,1movies, 9movies, and yes movies, including where to watch the Marvel’s Movie Black Panther 2 at home. Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 2022 available to stream? Is watching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix, or Amazon Prime? Yes, we have found an authentic streaming option / service.

watch here : Black Panther 2 Full Movie

MARVEL FANS WAITING for the upcoming Black Panther sequel don’t have to wait much longer, as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever officially hits theaters this weekend.

Get ready to head back to Wakanda! Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally being released on November.It’s been four years since the first Black Panther movie and Marvel fans are gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman has left quite a hole in the world, first and foremost the very real loss, as well as his sudden absence in the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the show must go on, as they say, and Black Panther 2, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is currently in the works. The movie is expected to both pay homage to the late actor and expand the wonderful world he helped bring to life.

Following the death of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, this movie follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje as they band together to protect Wakanda from intervening world powers.

If you can’t wait to see the next chapter in this saga, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:

When Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Release Date?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set for release on November 11, 2022. The film was previously scheduled for May 6, 2022, and later to July 8, 2022, before ultimately being slated for its current November release date. Due to the sudden and unexpected passing of Chadwick Boseman, the movie had to be reworked, which delayed production. The movie had its world premiere at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022.

Black Panther 2 cast

Here’s the confirmed cast for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:

● Letitia Wright as Shuri

● Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia

● Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda

● Danai Gurira as Okoye

● Winston Duke as M’Baku

● Tenoch Huerta as Prince Namor

● Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams

● Florenca Kasuma as Ayo

● Martin Freeman as Everett K Ross

● Michaela Coel as Aneka

● Mabel Cadena as Namora

● Alex Livinalli as Attuma

● Isaach de Bankole as Wakandan River Tribe leader

● Dorothy Steel as Wakandan Merchant Tribe leader

● Danny Sapani as Wakandan Border Tribe leader

Where to watch Black Panther : Wakanda Forever Online

If you’re hoping to watch the first Black Panther film before you head out to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Online, the easiest place to stream the movie is on Disney Plus. Via a Disney Plus subscription, you can watch the first Black Panther movie from Marvel Studios and all other Marvel Studios films featuring characters from the franchise including Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

If you’re hoping to watch Black Panther 2, you’re going to need to head out to your local movie theaters as the film is releasing exclusively in theaters. The good news is that the film will be available in thousands of theaters across the US meaning you should be able to easily find showtimes that will work for your schedule at your local movie theater chain.

When and Where Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever be Streaming?

Disney+ will undoubtedly be the streaming home for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. If history repeats itself with the pattern of other theatrical Marvel films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), we should be seeing the sequel appear on the Walt Disney Company’s streaming site roughly one and a half to two months after the film’s theatrical release on November 11th.

Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Streaming on Netflix?

Sadly, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will not be streaming on Netflix and will only be available to stream on Disney+ after its theatrical run.

Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Be On HBO MAX?

No, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will not be on HBO Max since it is not a Warner Bros. movie. The company previously released its films in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day, however, they have stopped doing that and now allow a 45-day window between the theatrical release and the streaming release.

Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Available On Hulu?

Viewers are saying that they want to view the new TV show Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Hulu. Unfortunately, this is not possible since Hulu currently does not offer any of the free episodes of this series streaming at this time. It will be exclusive to the MTV channel, which you get by subscribing to cable or satellite TV services. You will not be able to watch it on Hulu or any other free streaming service.

Is Black Panther: Wakana Forever Streaming on Disney Plus?

Unfortunately, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is not currently available to stream on Disney Plus and it’s not expected that the film will release on Disney Plus until late December at the absolute earliest.

While Disney eventually releases its various studios’ films on Disney Plus for subscribers to watch via its streaming platform, most major releases don’t arrive on Disney Plus until at least 45-60 days after the film’s theatrical release.