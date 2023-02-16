Watch Pathaan For Just Rs 110 at Any Theatre Near You Its Shah Rukh Khan

Home

Watch Pathaan For Just Rs 110 at Any Theatre Near You – It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s Day!

It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s Day for all the movie buffs and SRKians as Yash Raj Films has organised Pathaan Day for only Rs 110 at any theater near you.

Pathaan Day: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan has created a box office storm while Bollywood is rejoicing over the audiences coming back to the theatres. The film’s record-breaking collection is being hailed by trade analysts, film critics, fans and B-town celebs. Pathaan has become one of the biggest hits of Shah Rukh’s career as it surpassed Rs 500 Crore Nett. The spy action-thriller is going strong even after 22 days and is the first blockbuster of 2023. Despite many controversies related to the film, its reception once again proved that the audiences make the final decision. The ‘boycott trend’ affecting movie business was proven wrong. Some fringe groups had threatened against its release because of their objections to Deepika’s ‘saffron bikini’ scene in Besharam Rang song. The producers also organised Pathaan Day at reasonable prices for fans.

HERE’ WHEN TO WATCH SHAH RUKH-DEEPIKA’S PATHAAN

Movie critic and film business analyst shard the news on social media and captioned his post as, “YRF ORGANISES ‘PATHAAN DAY’… With #Pathaan hitting ₹ 500 cr mark [*combined biz*: #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu] – #YRF decides to organise #PathaanDay on 17 Feb 2023… Tickets at #PVR, #INOX and #Cinepolis at ₹ 110 [all shows]… OFFICIAL POSTER…#SRK #DeepikaPadukone #JohnAbraham.”

Pathaan also stars John Abraham, Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia in crucial roles.

