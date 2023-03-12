Watch Secret Behind Michael Jackson

Home

Viral Video: Secret Behind Michael Jackson’s Anti-Gravity Lean From Smooth Criminal

The pop star who was labelled the “King of Pop” is regarded as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century.

Viral Video: While he was alive, Michael Jackson was an enigma, and almost 14 years after his death (June 25, 2009), he is still in the news for various reasons. The pop star who was labelled the “King of Pop” is regarded as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century. And rightly so, he is the reason that pop music found its way beyond the shores of the USA. His contributions to music, dance, and fashion are arguably beyond any comparison. A one-man show, he was an innovator who startled the world with the “moonwalk”. And then he followed it with the incredible gravity-defying lean he performed in the video of the song “Smooth Criminal” from his 1988 bestseller “Bad”.

In the video, Michael Jackson and other cast members perform an apparently physically impossible “anti-gravity lean”. Many might be aware of the thought and execution behind the seemingly impossible move but there must be many more who would like to know the secret. So, here you go as this viral video tells you exactly how he achieved it.

The video is shared on Twitter by Historic Vids @historyinmemes with the caption, “Here’s how Michael Jackson’s patented anti gravity shoes from 1993 worked”.

Here’s how Michael Jackson’s patented anti gravity shoes from 1993 worked pic.twitter.com/iGmaYZuiqF — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 11, 2023

The video of Smooth Criminal has a sequence where Jackson and other members of the dance cohort lean forward 45 degrees with their backs straight and feet flat on the floor and hold the pose before returning upright. The specially designed shoe received a patent in October 1993.











