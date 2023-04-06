Home

Entertainment

Salman Khan Slams Young Actors Who Charge Massive Fee: ‘We Will Tire Them Out’

Salman Khan While acknowledging that the newcomers are hardworking and focused, he also talked about his friends would not give up their positions easily.

Salman Khan Slams Young Actors Who Charge Massive Fee: ‘We Will Tire Them Out’

Superstar Salman Khan who never gives interviews recently talked to a news portal and bashed the young generation actors who ask for a massive hikes in their fees. Salman said that he along with five other superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn will tire the new-gen actors. While acknowledging that the newcomers are hardworking and focused, he also talked about his friends would not give up their positions easily. Salman also added that their films still perform well at the box office, which is why they can afford to increase their fees, but that doesn’t mean new ones will also hike when their films aren’t successful.

“All of them are hard-working. All (are) very focused. But the five of us are not going to give it up so easily. Ab five mein kaun hai (who are these five people)? Shah Rukh, Aamir, me, Akki and Ajay,” Salman Khan said.

“We will give them a run for their money. We will tire them out. Hum logo ke picturein chalti hai, hum price badha dete hai. Woh uske chakkar me, jab hume nahi milta, price badha dete hai. Kyu bhai (We increase our fees after the success of our films. Now to combat that, these people too increase their prices when we are not available for films. Why so),” Khan added.

During a producers’ roundtable with Film Companion, Karan Johar revealed that several younger actors have, in the last few months, hiked their fees up to 100 per cent. Some actors have even used excuses like their previous films did not work or they haven’t had a release [due to the pandemic]. All this at a time when the industry has been struggling to make profits with film shoots being halted and film releases deterred.

Salman Khan’s statement about new generation actors’ fees comes months after filmmaker Karan Johar’s statement about actors’ fees went viral. Karan Johar identified this as a dangerous trend and said that there hasn’t been a 10-20 per cent hike, but in some cases, nearly 100 per cent.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be seen in upcoming release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, and Palak Tiwari.











