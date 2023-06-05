What Is a Woman? The Viral Documentary Streams Free, Where to Watch

Home

What Is a Woman? The Viral Documentary Streams For Free, Where to Watch

A variety of viewpoints on gender, sex reassignment surgery, and transgender adolescents are examined in Matt Walsh’s ‘What Is a Woman?’

What is a Woman? The most recent documentary by author Matt Walsh has been creating a buzz on the internet for its critical perspective on gender and transgender identity, including topics such as sex reassignment surgery, transgender youth, and transgender athletes in women’s sports. A year after its initial release on the Daily Wire‘s subscription-only streaming service, Matt Walsh’s documentary film ‘What Is a Woman?’ has generated significant attention and controversy on the internet.

Presented by The Daily Wire, the 95-minute documentary poses challenging questions and aims to address what it perceives as unspoken inquiries. The film’s description suggests that it delves into topics that are often considered taboo or controversial in today’s society.

To commemorate the first anniversary of the documentary’s release, it was made available for streaming on The Daily Wire’s Twitter account for a limited period of 24 hours starting on Thursday, June 1. However, shortly after its publication, Twitter flagged the documentary with a “hateful” tag, which restricted its visibility and discoverability on the platform. This labeling added to the ongoing debate and controversy surrounding the film.

The documentary has also garnered praise from conservatives who sympathize with Walsh’s viewpoint while facing criticism from others who consider it to be transphobic. As the film was made available for streaming on Twitter, Walsh and the Daily Wire disclosed that they were asked to edit certain scenes involving ‘misgendering’ before the launch. However, they refused to make the requested edits. This refusal to comply with the editing request resulted in the film being flagged, leading to controversy and Elon Musk voicing his support for the documentary’s availability on the platform.

WHAT IS A WOMAN? STREAMING FREE, WHERE TO WATCH

What Is a Woman?, an incredibly controversial documentary film, is available to stream for free on Twitter handle of The Daily Wire.

ELON MUSK PROMOTES ‘WHAT IS A WOMAN?’

Elon Musk made an effort to allay fears by calling the designation ‘a mistake by the people at Twitter’ and adding that the movie is ‘allowed.’ He said, “This was a mistake by many people at Twitter. It is definitely allowed. Whether or not you agree with using someone’s preferred pronouns, not doing so is at most rude and certainly breaks no laws. I should note that I do personally use someone’s preferred pronouns, just as I use someone’s preferred name, simply from the standpoint of good manners. However, for the same reason, I object to rude behavior, ostracism or threats of violence if the wrong pronoun or name is used.” The Twitter owner then shared a separate tweet on his profile and urged parents to watch the documentary.

Every parent should watch this https://t.co/pIp6UP6vq8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2023

