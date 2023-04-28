What Was Written in The Letter That Changed The Entire Case 10 Years Ago

Home

A special CBI court is going to pronounce its verdict in the Jiah Khan suicide case. The actor died by suicide at her residence in Mumbai 10 years back after which her mother, Rabia Khan, accused actor Sooraj Pancholi of abetting her daughter’s suicide. Sooraj was reportedly dating Jiah at the time of her death. A few days after Jiah was found dead at her house, the Mumbai Police seized a handwritten letter that was purportedly written by her. The content of the letter changed everything in the case and had Jiah alleging that Sooraj had assaulted her, taken her money, and even got her to abort their child.

Here is the content of the full letter a copy of which was recovered by India Today 10 years back.

“I don’t know how to say this to you but I might as well now as I have nothing to lose. I’ve already lost everything. If you’re reading this I might have already left or about to leave. I am broken inside. You may not have known this but you affected me deeply to the point where I lost myself in loving you. Yet you tortured me everyday.

These days I see no light I wake up not wanting to wake up. There was a time I saw my life with you, a future with you. But you shattered my dreams. I feel dead inside. I’ve never given so much of myself to someone or cared so much. You returned my love with cheating and lies. It didn’t matter how many gifts I gave you or how beautiful I looked for you. I was scared of getting pregnant but I gave myself completely the pain you have caused me everyday has destroyed every bit of me, destroyed my soul. I can’t eat or sleep or think or function. I am running away from everything. The career is not even worth it anymore.

When I first met you I was driven, ambitious, and disciplined. Then I fell for you, a love I thought would bring out the best in me. I don’t know why destiny brought us together. After all the pain, the rape, the abuse, the torture I have seen previously I didn’t deserve this. I didn’t see any love or commitment from you. I just became increasingly scared that you would hurt me mentally or physically. Your life was about partying and women. Mine was you and my work. If I stay here I will crave you and miss you. So I am kissing my 10-year career and dreams goodbye.

I never told you but I received a message about you. About you cheating on me. I chose to ignore it, and decided to trust you. You embarrassed me. I never went out, I never went with anyone else. I am a loyal person. I never met anyone with Karthik I just wanted you to feel how you make me feel constantly. No other woman will give you as much as I did or love you as much as I did. I can write that in my blood.

Things were looking up for me here, but is it worth it when you constantly feel the pain of heartbreak when the person you love wants to abuse you or threatens to hit you or cheats on you tells other girls they are beautiful, or throws you out of their house when you have nowhere to go and you’ve come to them out of love or when they lie to your face or they make you chase after them in their car. Or disrespects their family. You never even met my sister. I bought your sister presents. You tore my soul.

I have no reason to breathe anymore. All I wanted was love. I did everything for you. I was working for us. But you were never my partner. My future is destroyed my happiness is snatched away from me. I always wished the best for you and was ready to invest what little money I had in your betterment. You never appreciated my love, Kicked me in the face. I have no confidence or self-esteem left, whatever talent whatever ambition you took it all away.

You destroyed my life. It hurt me so much that I waited for you for ten days and you didn’t bother buying me something. The Goa trip was my birthday present but even after you cheated I still spent on you.

I aborted our baby when it hurt me deeply. You destroyed my Christmas and my birthday dinner when I came back. When I tried my hardest to make your birthday special. You chose to be away from me on Valentine’s Day. You promised me once we made it to one year we would get engaged.

All you want in life is partying with your women and your selfish motives. All I wanted was you and my happiness you took both away from me. I spent money on you selflessly you would throw it in my face. When I would cry for you. I have nothing left in this world to live for after this.

I wish you had loved me like I loved you. I dreamt of our future. I dreamt of our success. I leave this place with nothing but broken dreams and empty promises. All I want now is to go to sleep and never wake up again. I am nothing. I had everything. I felt so alone even while with you. You made me feel alone and vulnerable. I am so much more than this.” (sic)

Over the years, Jiah’s mother maintained that Sooraj was behind her daughter’s death, the accused said he has suffered a lot with his family and wants this to end for once and all.

Dial-up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

