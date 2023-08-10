What’s Shah Rukh Khan up to?

Hey there! The online world went crazy on the evening of August 8 with fans speculating wildly on what the new SRK videos could mean. Is it a new movie? A talk show? An ad? A new series? SRK fans are buzzing with excitement that it could be mean a new project from their favourite star!

Two mysterious videos have surfaced on the handles of popular Bollywood and Tamil movie influencers, featuring none other than SRK himself, captivating his audience and fans with a tantalising promise of something fresh and exciting on the horizon. He offers to make their fantasies come true! The moment these videos landed on social media, a frenzy of ecstatic reactions ensued. Enthusiastic fans showered the videos with a multitude of likes, comments and shares – a testament to their unwavering devotion to the ‘King of Bollywood’.

Among the comments, a prevailing sentiment emerged: SRK’s imminent return to the screen, potentially in a captivating new film, had fans on the edge of their seats, their anticipation reaching fever pitch. Speculation ran wild as admirers eagerly awaited a glimpse of SRK in his upcoming cinematic venture. However, a whisper of an alternative possibility lingered in the air, suggesting that the enigmatic teaser might hint at SRK’s appearance in a fantastic TV commercial, adding an unexpected layer of intrigue to the excitement.

Fans commented on the post saying: “This man is giving us back to back surprises!!!!” “Bhai Romantic movie ek bar phir krdo… jise kuch naye actors acting dikh paye”, “KKHH Rahul look”, “I am ready!!!”, “Raj Nam To Suna Hoga Sir Ji Love You”.

Amidst the fervour, yet another perspective emerged. A few individuals surmised that the teaser held the allure of an innovative reality show, with SRK at the helm, poised to embrace this role after a substantial hiatus. This intriguing possibility added to the anticipation, leaving fans intrigued by the prospect of SRK’s new endeavour, be it a cinematic masterpiece, a captivating new commercial, or a spellbinding hosting stint.

Speculation is rife and everyone is just waiting to see the new big upcoming project in SRK’s portfolio.

The video was featured on pages, including:

Manav Manglani: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cvr29-7rvAL/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Viral Bhayani: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvsGmvBqQX8/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Instant Bollywood – https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cvr2u-PpVuD/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Galatatadotcom : https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvsAp6vs7Mv/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D

Behind Woods Official: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvsBW7MsoCy/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D

Video link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1dilniSW30K4mk63kZ5TEoi07yeGInu_6?usp=sharing

