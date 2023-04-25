Home

Entertainment

When Aayush Sharma Called Out Trolls For Calling Arpita Khan Fat And Dark-Skinned

Old Video of Aayush Sharma Goes Viral Where He Slammed Trolls Who Called His Wife, Salman Khan’s Sister Arpita Khan Fat And Dark-Skinned

Aayush Sharma Slammed Trolls Who Call His Wife Arpita Khan Fat And Dark-Skinned

Actor Aayush Sharma, who recently hosted the Eid 2023 party at his Khar residence along with his wife Arpita Khan, has hit back at trolls who constantly ridicule Arpita on her looks every time her new pictures come on the internet. Ayush’s old TEDx talk has gone viral where he slammed the trolls for calling Arpita Khan ‘dark and fat’. Ayush said, “My wife, she is constantly trolled for being overweight, she is a constant target and being a celebrity she should not be fat or she should dress a certain way and she is dark in colour. Every time a picture comes live, people remind her that she is dark in colour.”

Ayush further mentioned that the world has largely forgotten that beauty is intrinsic. He shared, “You should come to terms that beauty is no longer internal, nobody wants to know you as a human being, people want to see you beautiful externally…but I am proud of my wife because she is comfortable in her own skin.” “She is proud of who she is and behind closed doors, she tells me I am not a celebrity, I have done nothing and I am never gonna in front of the camera, so I am gonna be who I am and I am gonna live my life as I want to,” he concluded.

Watch Ayush Sharma’s video:



Ironically, Ayush was questioned and criticised about the female leads in his and Salman Khan’s films, who have flawless bodies to flaunt and are fair. Netizens called attention to the actors’ representation of double standards in the video that has been making the rounds on the internet. “Guys, guys, guys. Celebrities create beauty standards and people follow that.” read a comment. Another user wrote, “Sweet! Now only if Salman could cast someone opposite him that looks like his sister and not like Aishwarya or Katrina.. we will truly get some representation of girls like us on the big screen!”











