75th Emmy Awards: When And Where to Watch LIVE Event in India?

75th Emmy Awards: When And Where to Watch LIVE Event, Online Streaming in India?

The 75th Emmy Awards, the highest honor in American television, will be broadcast live on Lionsgate Play in India on September 19, 2023, from 5:30 AM IST.

Where and When to Watch LIVE Emmy Awards 2023?

The awards will be streamed live exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India for the third consecutive year. The Emmys will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE on Monday, September 18, 2023, (8:00-11:00 PM ET live/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on FOX in the United States.

For the first time, the nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards will be live-streamed on Lionsgate Play’s YouTube channel on July 12, 2023, at 9 PM IST.

The Television Academy has given the iconic Emmy statuette an update to honor its 75th anniversary. The new statuette is inspired by Halley’s Comet, which graces us with its presence once every 75 years.

75th Emmy Awards Nominations

Some of the top contenders for nomination at the Emmy Awards this year include the final seasons of HBO show Succession and Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso, along with ABC’s Abbott Elementary. New additions may include Beef on Netflix and Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings spin-off series The Rings of Power.

“We are excited to bring the 75th Emmy Awards to our viewers in India for the third consecutive year,” said Rohit Jain, Managing Director, South Asia, Lionsgate. “The Emmys are the pinnacle of achievement in television, and we are proud to be the exclusive streaming partner for this star-studded event.”

The 75th Emmy Awards will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes.










