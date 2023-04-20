Home

When Ileana D’Cruz Shut Down Sexist Troll Asking About Her Virginity

Ileana D’Cruz, was recently subject to social media scrutiny after she announced her pregnancy. The actor once shut down a sexist troll in the past.

When Ileana D’Cruz Shut Down Sexist Troll: Ileana D’Cruz is currently going through one of the most special moments in her life. The actor recently announced about her pregnancy and was wished by Athiya Shetty, Malaika Arora, Nargis Fakhri and Sophie Choudry. Ileana was also subject to social media scrutiny over the baby’s father. Sexism and privacy breach is something that is prevalent both online and offline in society. The lack of knowledge and sensitivity about gender issues and sexual health has led to a large section of misinformed educated youth even in 21st century. As we are still fighting many taboos and orthodoxy, Ileana also had to face certain sexist remarks in the past.

WHEN ILEANA D’CRUZ SLAMMED A SEXIST TROLL

Ileana had hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, as reported by News 18. A question by a netizen read “Man… When did you lose your virginity?” The actor in no time gave a savage reply to the user and captioned her post as “Wow. Nosy, much? What would your mother say? Tsk tsk (sic).” Illeana was earlier married to Andrew Kneebone, as reported by KoiMoi. She had once called Andrew “best hubby ever” in an older social media post. The actor wasn’t very exclusive about her private life back then. Post her separation with Kneebone in 2019, Ileana said in an interview “I don’t get upset. When you are going through a situation like this, you understand the value of your family and friends. It’s the same that happened for me. I had my family and closest friends supporting me right through it.” Recently the rumour mills have been actively claiming that Ileana is currently dating Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. The duo were spotted in several group outings and beach holidays with Katrina, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Angira Dhar, Isabelle Kaif and others.

ILEANA D’CRUZ DEFENDED BY NETIZENS AFTER SHE ANNOUNCED HER PREGNANCY

Ileana recently posted a monochrome photo of a onesie along with a personalised pendant with “MAMA” initials on her Instagram handle. She captioned her post as “Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented “Congratulations ♥️♥️♥️.” While Mrunal Thakur wrote “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Malaika Arora dropped “❤️❤️❤️🧿🧿🧿,” while Nargis Fakhri posted “👏🙌😍.” Sophie Choudry congratulated the actor and wrote “Amazing news Darl! Thrilled for you,” adding heart emojis. While some users started to ask bout the father’s name, sensible netizens schooled them about their boundaries. A user opined “some are so eager to know who’s the farther, like if no one out there, they wanted to take all responsibility of the baby…😂😂😂😂.” Amother person wrote “Mentally ill society.. It’s her choice and her life who the hell we are judge someone.” A netizen also commented “Dear curious people, It’s 2023 for F sake! Congratulate and MOVE ON!!! 🙄.” A user took a sly dig at trolls and wrote “Wow seems like Ileana need to get permission from so called society to get pregnant 😂! Grow up jobless people.”

Be it celebs or anyone living lives on their own terms, everyone is subjected to societal judgments and scrutiny. As responsible digital Samaritans, it is important to call out sexism or any kind of online bullying. To benefit from technology, first and foremost the society needs to be evolved. Hoping for a much civilised and progressive society in the near future which is far less judgmental.

