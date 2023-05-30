Home

When Manoj Bajpayee Was Told He ‘Neither Looks Like Hero Nor A Villain’

Manoj Bajpayee’s film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has received a lot of praise from the audience.



Manoj Bajpayee has won the National Film Award thrice.

Manoj Bajpayee’s recent release Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has been garnering rave reviews from the audience. This is the actor’s second OTT project this year, after Gulmohar, which has won over critics and fans alike. But it might be surprising for many of his followers that there was a time when Manoj Bajpayee was not considered a hero because of his looks. In a recent interview, the actor revealed how he was rejected despite being an experienced theatre artist.

While speaking with Indian Express, Manoj Bajpayee recalled the days when he was told that he neither looked like a hero nor a villain. While opening up on the treatment he was meted out during the initial days of his career, the Family Man star said “Chehre pe hi bol dete the. Waise accha hua bol dete the, mauka nahi diya sochu ke kabhi bada hero banunga (Good that they said it on my face. That helped me to not keep big hopes of becoming a big star). People would comment that you neither look like a hero nor a villain. So they would always put me as a sidekick to the villain, not even the hero’s friend.”

Manoj Bajpayee went on to reveal that he has been marketing his own films. He added, “Be it Bhonsle, Gali Guleiyan or even Aligarh, I did the PR. I know how to do it and what needs to go in the market. These young people are always changing their plans. I didn’t even have a team or assistant for many years as independent films cannot bear such costs.”

Manoj Bajpayee Career

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most decorated actors in Hindi cinema at present. He has won the National Film Award three times for Satya, Pinjar (2003) and Bhonsle. In a career spanning over three decades, he has gained fame for several projects like Gangs of Wasseypur, and The Family Man.

Manoj Bajpayee Upcoming Projects

Manoj Bajpayee’s Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is currently streaming on Zee5. The film was released on May 23. Prior to the courtroom drama, the actor was seen in Gulmohar with veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. The film was released on Disney+ Hotstar in March. The actor is also set to kick off preparations for the much-awaited third season of the Prime Video series The Family Man.















