When Satish Kaushik Talked About 2-Year-Old Son Death in Emotional Interview

When Satish Kaushik Talked About 2-Year-Old Son’s Death in Emotional Interview

Satish Kaushik and Shashi Kaushik had a son who died at the age of 2. An old interview of Satish has gone viral after his demise. Read on.

Actor Satish Kaushik Passes Away At 66

Satish Kaushik News: Actor-director Satish Kaushik died at the age of 66 due to a heart attack on March 9, Thursday morning. The news of his death has left his fans and admirers in a state of shock and disbelief. His sudden departure has created a void that will be difficult to fill. As tributes pour in from across the world, it is evident that Satish was much more than just an actor or filmmaker. He was a beloved son, a cherished friend, and a beloved icon who touched the hearts of millions. But, do you know Satish also had a son who died at the age of two? In an old interview, Satish opened up about his personal life when he talked about his son who passed away at the age of two.

Satish was married to Shashi Kaushik and the couple had a son, Shanu Kaushik, who died at the age of 2. In 2012, his daughter Vanshika was born through a surrogate mother. In the interview with Lucknow Times, Satish said, “I avoid going to parties now, I have become calmer. I even control my diet and drinking because of her. I had lost my son 20 years back, when I was at the peak of my career. I couldn’t really get time to even feel that loss. I used to be continuously busy with work and this would make me feel guilty: I didn’t even have the time to mourn my son’s death. But ab Vanshika ke aane se sab baraabar ho gaya. All the unsettled emotions are somewhere settled with Vanshika’s arrival.”

Satish Kaushik will always be remembered as a true gem of the Indian film industry, and his memory will forever be cherished in the hearts of his fans and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.











