When Shah Rukh Khan Asked Kapil Sharma ‘Drugs Leta Hai?’ And Things Changed Forever!

Life has its own way to throw you curveballs at the end of which you either succumb to failures or rise like a phoenix from the ashes. When life threw the same curveball at comedian Kapil Sharma, he was ready to go down until he didn’t. The actor, who is now gearing up for the release of his new movie ‘Zwigato’ recalled the time when he was drowning in life and had many people from the industry look out for him. Kapil, everyone’s favourite funny many on Indian television, spoke during a promotional interaction and mentioned Shah Rukh Khan.

He revealed an incident when SRK called him and talked to him about what was happening in his life and why was he so hell-bent on ruining everything that he had so successfully built. When asked if any Bollywood star took offence to him cancelling the shoots every second day, he said no actor did that “but yes, there were times when I backed out at the last moment because I didn’t think I could go through with it… When Shah Rukh Khan’s shoot got cancelled, he met me three or four days later.”

The comedian-turned-actor added that SRK was in the same studio and asked him to drop by. Kapil said they sat inside his car for an hour. “He had come to the same studio for something. Maybe, as an artist, he understood what was happening. He is a superstar, after all, and he has seen everything in this industry. He called me to his car, and we sat for an hour and talked. He asked me, ‘Drugs leta hai? (do you take drugs)’. I told him I don’t take drugs, but I no longer feel like working. He told me some very nice things and counselled me. But this is one of those situations that you can’t improve unless you yourself want to,” he explained.

Kapil went on to talk about his wife, Ginni Chatrath, who stood by him like the strongest pillar and helped him come out of that phase. The comedian said, she insisted on travelling so that he could see life at its fullest and feel relaxed.

