When Yash Chopra Was Reluctant to Marry Pamela Chopra: ‘Ghanti Nahi Baji’

Yash Chopra Was Reluctant to Marry Pamela Chopra: Yash Chopra, known as the evergreen King of Romance, created a cinematic legacy which redefined love and human relations. The late filmmaker brought a new perspective to life which is all about progressive thinking. While Yash Chopra always believed in experimenting with new age modern ideas, he kept the tradition intact in his films. While his contemporaries were more driven towards action, the filmmaker stressed on relationships. It was quite expected that he would be a romantic by heart and so would be his love story with wife Pamela Chopra. Pamela was recently seen in the Netflix documentary series The Romantics where she spilled-the-beans about her relationship with her husband and the creation of Yash Raj Films. In one of her previous interviews, she had revealed how Yash Chopra was not interested in marrying her on their first meeting as the couple had an arranged marriage.

WHEN YASH CHOPRA TOLD AFTER MEETING PAMELA ‘GHANTI NAHI BAJI’

In a report by Reddit, Pamela told how she and Yash had a common friend in actor-filmmaker Romesh Sharma. She said “Yashji and I had an arranged marriage. Our families had a common friend in (actor) Romesh Sharma’s mother. She had seen me at a wedding in Delhi where I was singing and thought I would be ideal for Yash. She was not wrong because we had a wonderful marriage. She rang up bhabhiji (B R Chopra’s wife) in Mumbai and told her about me. As luck would have it, Yash was coming to Delhi for auditions. Romesh and his father came to meet me at work.” She further added “I was working with British Airways at the time. They took me out for lunch. They did not mention Yashji at all. Romesh Sharma is a very entertaining person and we had a wonderful time. They told bhabiji (sister-in-law) that I was working, had short hair! Then my parents and I went to meet him. That meeting was a disaster because he wouldn’t speak. They left us alone and we did not have a word to say to each other. After an embarrassing silence, he said, ‘I suppose we have met before.’ I asked, ‘Where?’ He said ‘I met you twice, first at the cricket match (where I thought he was looking at my pretty cousins) and the second, at my niece’s wedding sangeet.’ When I came back home, my parents asked what I thought of him. I said, ‘Theek hain, nothing great.’ He told his family, ‘Ghanti nahi baji (The bell didn’t ring, meaning it didn’t work for him).’”

PAMELA CHOPRA SPILLED-THE-BEANS ON A ROMANTIC MEETING WITH YASH CHOPRA

Speaking about her second meeting, Pamela stated that “Yash missed his flight and had to spend another day in Delhi, so another meeting was arranged. This time, it went very well. I saw a completely different side of Yash. He was wearing a lungi and kurta, sitting on the floor and playing a chamach on the dholki and Romesh’s sister was playing the dholak and they were singing. It was great fun. We were relaxed because we thought that this match won’t happen. When you meet someone for matrimony, there is a certain tension. This time, there was no tension because we had both decided we were not going to go ahead with the wedding. Strangely enough, I started liking him and he reciprocated. He went to Mumbai and told his family ‘Ghanti baj gayi (‘The bell has rung).’”











