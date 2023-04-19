Who is Aarti Mittal, Actress Arrested in Sex Racket Case?

Actress-cum-casting director Aarti Mittal has been arrested for allegedly running sex racket in Mumbai.

Who is Aarti Mittal, Actress Who Got Arrested For Allegedly Running Sex Racket

Aarti Mittal Arrested: The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has busted an alleged sex racket run in Bollywood and nabbed the prime suspect, actress-cum-casting director Aarti Mittal, officials said here on Tuesday. Following a tipoff, a Crime Branch-II team raided a hotel in suburban Goregaon late on Monday and rescued two wannabe models who were reportedly lured and trapped into the flesh trade by Mittal. After confirming the tip-off, the team of sleuths called up Mittal and sought two girls for which she demanded Rs 60,000.

Agreeing to the demand, the sleuths, posing as decoy customers, went to the suburban hotel room arranged for them where the girls were waiting and managed to bust the disguised prostitution racket.

The rescued girls claimed that Mittal had lured them with a promise to pay Rs 15,000 for their “assignments”, and assured them of high income to indulge in the sex trade with her. They have been sent to a rehab centre pending further investigations.

There have been several instances of casting couch being involved in the film industry and many celebrities have confirmed it too. At many times, we have seen celebs whether male or a female getting casting couch experience and how they have escaped it.

Who is Aarti Mittal?

Aarti herself is a small-time actress-cum-casting director who has posted photos with several leading television actors on social media. Aarti has acted in a number of television and web shows, her latest one being ‘Appnapan – Badalate Rishton Ka Bandhan’, starring Rajshree Thakur and Cezanne Khan. She has also acted in the show ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’. Not just that, but she also played a role in Satish Kaushik’s ‘Karm Yuddh’. Apart from these, Aarti has also featured in ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’, ‘Dharampatni’, ‘Sanak: Ek Junoon’, among others.

On her Instagram, she has shared photos with actors like Hiten Tejwani, Rohit Roy, Manav Gohil, Aman Verma, among others.











