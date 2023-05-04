Here’s all about Adah Sharma, the lead actress of Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story which has become a part of an unexpected political row.

Who is Adah Sharma – The Lead Actress of ‘The Kerala Story’

Who is Adah Sharma: Adah Sharma is once again making the headlines as she is all geared up for her upcoming movie The Kerala Story. However, ever since the trailer of the film dropped, the actor had to participate in interviews and discussions due to the controversies and hoopla created by socio-political groups. The Kerala Story is based on the lives of the 32,000 women who were allegedly forced to convert to Islam. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi slammed the film. However, Adah stands by her movie and tweeted few days back that those criticising must watch The Kerala Story. Her Commando 2 and Commando 3 co-star Vidyut Jamwal also supported her and shared her trailer. A glimpse at her early life, family background, educational qualifications, movie career, net worth and controversies.

ADAH SHARMA FAMILY BACKGROUND

Adah Sharma was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra and her father, S. L. Sharma hailed from Madurai, Tamil Nadu and was a captain in the Indian Merchant Navy. Her mother, Sheila Sharma, a Malayali by origin, is an Indian classical dancer and mallakhamba yoga practitioner. The actress’s mother hails from Palakkad, Kerala.

ADAH SHARMA EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Adah was educated at Auxilium Convent High School, Bandra, Mumbai. She was passionate about pursuing acting as her profession ever since she was in tenth grade. Adah wanted to drop out of school but her parents insisted that she completes her schooling at least. She had quit studying after Class 12th. Adah is a gymnast and has also been dancing since the age of three. The actress completed her graduation in Kathak from Mumbai’s Natraj Gopi Krishna Kathak Dance Academy. She had learnt salsa for four months in the US, besides jazz and ballet, and has claimed to be “very good” at belly dancing.

ADAH SHARMA MOVIE CAREER

Adah made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with Vikram Bhatt’s horror film 1920. She played the role of Lisa Singh Rathod in the movie and received critical acclaim for her performance. After the success of 1920, Adah went on to star in movies like Phhir (2011), Hum Hai Raahi Car Ke (2013), and Hasee Toh Phasee (2014). Shemade her Telugu debut in 2014 with Heart Attack, co-starring Nithiin. She was also seen in the Telugu action drama S/O Satyamurthy featuring Allu Arjun, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Upendra. Adah later acted in Telugu movies such as Kshanam (2016), and Charlie Chaplin 2 (2019). She has also acted in a few Tamil films, including Idhu Namma Aalu (2016). The acter also essayed the character of a transgender woman in an MX Player web series titled Pati Patni Aur Panga.

ADAH SHARMA NET WORTH

Adah’s net worth as of 2023 is 10 Crore, as reported by Top Movie Rankings. Apart from her acting projects, the actress is also part of brand endorsements and photoshoots. ADAH SHARMA CONTROVERSIES Adah plays Shalini Unnikrishnan aka Fatima Ba in Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. The film is a story of a group of women converted by radicals who are recruited in the extremist militant group ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, and by its Arabic acronym Da’ish or Daesh). After receiving backlash over 32000 women converted to Islam in the trailer, the makers modified the number to 3. Since, the film is about 3 girls who become victims of extremists. The film’s producer Shah, in an interaction with PTI said “If we look at the issue, the number of 32,000 is what we have stated and we are staying by it.”

The Kerala Story releases on May 5, 2023 in theatres.

For more updates on Adah Sharma and The Kerala Story, check out this space at India.com.











