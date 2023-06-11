Who is Ira Trivedi The Yogini Getting Married to Masaba Guptas Ex Husband Madhu Mantena

Home

Who is Ira Trivedi, The Yogini Getting Married to Masaba Gupta’s Ex-Husband Madhu Mantena

Who is Ira Trivedi: Ira Trivedi’s Mehendi ceremony with film producer Madhu Mantena was a star-studded affair. Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan and Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan were among the solo attendees who rocked the party with their charm and magnificent persona. Bheed actor Rajkummar Rao and his actress wife Patralekha were also present at the occasion. Nikhil Dwivedi also came along with his wife Gaurie Pandit to attend greet the soon-to-be married couple. Ira is an author, columnist and Yoga teacher. As she enters the journey of companionship soon, a glimpse at her personal and professional life, controversies and more.

CHECK OUT IRA RIVEDI’S VIRAL POST FEW DAYS BEFORE HER MEHENDI:

IRA TRIVEDI FAMILY AND PERSONAL LIFE

Ira was born in Lucknow, India and is the granddaughter of author Kanti Trivedi. She began practising yoga while she was a student at Wellesley College. Ira’s father, Vishwapati Trivedi, is an IAS officer of the 1977 batch of the Madhya Pradesh cadre. He was a former chairman of Indian Airlines, as claimed by Wiki bio. Her mother’s name is Mona and she has three siblings – two sisters, Anjani and Ishani, and a brother, Anant Vijay.

IRA TRIVEDI EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Ira graduated from Wellesley College in 2006 with a degree in economics. She did her MBA from Columbia University. She completed her Acharya training from the Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre.

IRA TRIVEDI CAREER

Ira wrote her debut fiction novel, What Would You Do To Save the World?: Confessions of a Could-Have-Been Beauty Queen, when she was 19 years old based on her experience with the Miss India beauty pageant. Her novel The Great Indian Love Story was published in 2009. It was described as, “set in modern-day India where materialistic pleasures rule over emotions,” and “a concoction of love, sex, revenge, friendship, power and crime,” by The Hindu. She also published her non-fiction book India in Love: Marriage and Sexuality in the 21st Century in 2014. Ira later co-authored The Desi Guide to Dating with Sachin Bhatia which released in 2019. Ira is also the founder of Namami Yoga, a non-profit organisation, the mobile app Ira Yoga Wellness, and Yog Love, an online yoga studio.

IRA TRIVEDI NOTABLE WORKS

What Would You Do To Save the World (2006, Penguin Books)

(2006, Penguin Books) The Great Indian Love Story (2009, Penguin Books)

(2009, Penguin Books) There’s No Love On Wall Street (2011, Penguin Books)

(2011, Penguin Books) India in Love: Marriage and Sexuality in the 21st Century (2014, Aleph Book Company)

(2014, Aleph Book Company) Gumrah: 11 Short Teen Crime Stories (2016)

(2016) Nikhil and Riya (2017)

(2017) The 10 Minute Yoga Solution (2017, Harper Collins)

(2017, Harper Collins) The Desi Guide to Dating (2019)

(2019) Om the Yoga Dog (2020, Puffin)

IRA TRIVEDI CONTROVERSY

Ira made a shocking revelation during the 2018 #MeToo movement that Chetan Bhagat and Suhel Seth had physically harassed her on several occasions. Her claims created a lot of outrage on social media. Ira also herself came under the radar for her ‘beef’ eating remarks in 2019.

CHECK OUT IRA TRIVEDI’S VIRAL VIDEO BEFORE HER MEHENDI:

IRA TRIVEDI AWARDS

In 2015, Trivedi won the Devi Award for dynamism and innovation. In the same year, she received a UK Media Award for best investigative article dealing with bride trafficking in India.

Ira was chosen as one of the “BBC’s 100 most influential women in the world in 2017.

Ira Trivedi and Madhu Mantena will tie the knot on June 11, 2023. Mantena is Masaba Gupta’s ex-husband.

For more updates on Ira Trivedi, check out this space at India.com.















