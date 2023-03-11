95th Academy Awards: All you need to know about the Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel and his take on the slapping incident that happend last year.

Who is Jimmy Kimmel The Host of Oscars 2023

American comedian and TV host Jimmy Kimmel is set to return as host for the third time in the 2023 Oscars which will be held on March 13, Monday from 5:30 am IST. The Jimmy Kimmel Live host’s return was announced a few months back by the makers of the Academy Awards. Kimmel has previously led the 2017 and 2018 telecasts, the former of which produced the famous La La Land and Moonlight best picture screw-up. Host Jimmy Kimmel certainly isn’t one to shy away from any awkward or uncomfortable moments and jokes. Also, there’s going to be at least one presenter who makes a quip about the incident that shocked Hollywood last year.

All About Jimmy Kimmel’s past experiences

Before hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a late-night talk show which premiered on ABC, Jimmy was the co-host of Comedy Central’s The Man Show and Win Ben Stein’s Money. He has also produced shows including Crank Yankers, Sports Show with Norm Macdonald, and The Andy Milonakis Show.

Jimmy Kimmel on the slapping incident that happened last year at the Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel is adamant he won’t let himself get slapped in the same way – especially if he’s approached by someone bigger than him. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jimmy joked, “If somebody comes up on the stage and slaps me? Well, I size them up, and, if I’m bigger than they are, I beat the s*** out of them on television. And if it’s the Rock, I run.”

This year, Oscars is important for Indians as it is the day RRR might create history yet again by winning the coveted golden statuette. Naatu Naatu song from RRR has been nominated under the Best Original Song category, while All That Breathes and Elephant Whisperers are the following Indian nominees.

Last year, the 94th Academy Awards was hosted by Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.












