Who is Kumar Varun? Know All About The Standup Comedian Who Married Maanvi Gagroo

Who is Kumar Varun?: Maanvi Gagroo recently tied the knot with Standup Comedian Kumar Varun. She announced her wedding with a sweet post and wrote, “In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together. Happy #2323 #KGotVi ❤️🧿🙏🏽”. Her co-stars from Four More Shots Please!, Sayani Gupta, Bani J and Kirti Kulhari sent their best wishes. Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra and Mouni Roy also commented on Maanvi’s weddings post. Varun is famous for his stint with AIB and his comic caper series Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare.

CHECK OUT THE LESSER-KNOWN FACTS ABOUT KUMAR VARUN:

Kumar Varun was born in Arrah, Bihar, India on November 19, 1985. Kumar studied engineering in biotechnology from Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy, Tanjore in 2008.

The standup comedian was also an engineer at Tata Consultancy Services and he did his MBA in Marketing at FMS, Delhi.

While working as a brand manager in Mahindra Group and IDBI bank Kumar met Rahul Subrmanian and formed the comedy collective Random Chikibum along with him. It ws during this time, he won the OML comedy hunt judged by AIB and hosted by Viswa Kalyan Rath in 2016.

In 2016, Varun wrote and acted in the 7-episode mini-series Random Daftar along with Rahul Subramanian which has over 5 million views on YouTube. He also appeared as Atul Naak in four episodes of Sumukhi Suresh’s sketch series Behti Naak .

Varun shot to fame with with his role as Failure Mehta in All India Bakchod's three-part sketch series Honest Campus Placements. He also played the role of Professor Kodoth in Amazon Prime Video's Laakhon Main Ek.

In 2019, Varun also released his first stand up video on YouTube which has garnered more than 5.5 million views.

Varun was also seen in Amazon Mini TV’s Frazi Mushaira alongside Tanmay Bhat, Richa Chadda, Gopal Datt and Vijay Varma in 2022. He also featured in an ad by ManMatters as part of their #LetsTalkMan campaign which created quite a buzz.

