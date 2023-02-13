Who is MC Stan, The ‘Basti Ka Hasti’ Who Won Bigg Boss 16 Amid Controversies?

Home

Here’s all about MC Stan, the popular rapper who entered Bigg Boss 16 last year and ended up winning the trophy in a dramatic grand finale event on Sunday night.

MC Stan won the Bigg Boss 16 trophy on Sunday, February 12. The rapper entered the show last year as one of the contestants and completed his months-long journey inside the house by lifting a trophy. He was joined by Shiv Thakare, his friend, on the stage who finished as the first runner-up while Priyanka Chahar Choudhary emerged as the second runner-up this season.

MC Stan’s Family Background:

MC Stan is a popular rapper and musician who hails from Pune, Maharashtra, and belongs to a middle-class Muslim family. He was born on August 30, 1999, and is currently 23. He was known as Altaf Tadavi before he changed his name to sound more cool and fit in the rapping circle where a person’s stage name differs from the real name.

MC Stan’s father is reportedly a policeman in the Maharashtra police department. He has an elder brother.

Story behind MC Stan’s Name:

MC Stan named himself after the fanbase of popular rapper Eminem. Fans of Eminem call themselves ‘Stans’ and since he considers himself a microphone controller, he named himself ‘MC Stan’.

MC Stan’s Educational Qualification:

MC Stan spent his childhood in the neighbourhood of Tadiwala Road in Pune. He studied till the 12th standard after which he became so popular that he decided to concentrate on his rapping career than pursuing higher studies. He started to perform Qawwalis at various events when he was just 12 and it was in his later years as a teenager that he grew fond of international rappers like 50 Cent, Eminem, Young Thug, and Lil Wayne among others.

MC Stan’s Music Career:

The rapper rose to fame with his first song Wata in the year 2018. He then released a song titled ‘Khuja Mat’ the next year amid a diss war with fellow rapper Emiway Bantai.

Stan released his debut album ‘Tadipaar‘ in the year 2020. In 2022, before entering Bigg Boss 16, he released his second album titled ‘Insaan‘ with 12 songs in it. Raftaar, another popular rapper, featured in one of the songs from the album. Astaghfirullah (2019), Ek Din Pyaar (2020), Yede Ki Chadar (2019) and Snake (2021) are a few of his many hit numbers.

MC Stan’s Net Worth:

MC Stan calls himself a big promoter of the Hindi language. He says his dream is to represent India on a global stage like the other international rappers and curate songs in Hindi for the world to accept and enjoy. His fascination with the language also resulted in him wearing a huge diamond necklace with ‘HINDI’ carved in a statement detailing.

During his stint in Bigg Boss 16, he wore jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crore including multiple diamond necklaces and rings. MC Stan wears a bold chain with a diamond-encrusted giant snake pendant. Another diamond chain has a ‘Slatt’ written on the pendant. His collection of chains includes a statement piece with the Indian Rupee symbol ‘₹’ as a diamond pendant. His net worth is considered around $10 million USD.

MC Stan’s Controversies:

Before he entered Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan was part of a controversy including his former girlfriend and rapper Auzma Shaikh. After their dirty breakup, Stan reportedly made the girl’s address public and she was harassed by many of his fans. In a police complaint filed later, Auzma alleged that she was given rape and death threats by Stan’s fans and his manager even followed her and broke her phone.

MC Stan was also involved in a huge diss war with rapper Emiway Bantai. However, he later told the media that there’s no bad blood between the two and they are in fact, cousins. In 2018, when Emiway released his single ‘Samajh Mein Aaya Kya?’ and took a dig at MC Stan, Divine, Raftaar among other rappers, Stan released a song titled ‘Khuja Mat‘ as his response to the single. It went on to become a huge hit.

MC Stan wins the Bigg Boss 16 trophy:

In a grand event that took place in Mumbai on Sunday, February 13, MC Stan was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 16. He beat many popular names from the film and TV industry including Sajid Khan, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Shiv Thakare among others to take the trophy home.

After winning the show, he told the media that until the very last moment, he was sure that Shiv would be winning the game. He added that he was just happy being someone who came from a non-influential family background and rose to fame with his local dialect and desi music.











