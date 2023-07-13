Who is Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Shah Rukh Khan Heroine Who Accused Shekhar Kapur of Cheating on Her, And Preity Zinta of Breaking Her Marriage?

Home

Who is Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Shah Rukh Khan’s Heroine Who Accused Shekhar Kapur of Cheating on Her, And Preity Zinta of Breaking Her Marriage?

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi rose to fame with her 1994 film ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’, also starring Shah Rukh Khan. She quit the industry in 1997 following her marriage with director Shekhar Kapur who reportedly didn’t want a ‘wife who was actress’.

Who is Suchitra Krishnamoorthi: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has got the internet talking after her explosive interview. The no-holds-barred conversation had her talking about her personal life including her divorce from director Shekhar Kapur, and her struggles in the film industry. The popular actor-turned-singer also mentioned that she could never forgive actor Preity Zinta whom she believed was the reason behind her divorce from Kapur.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi’s Film Journey

Born in a conservative Maharashtra-based Telugu family, Suchitra entered the film industry at the age of 15-16. In an interview once, she revealed that her parents were strict and didn’t want her to act, therefore, she lied to them during her initial days and kept shooting for films and advertisements. It was in the year 1994 that she got her first breakthrough alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the movie ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’. ” I started getting film offers when I was in school and college. In college, I got the offer to do ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’. While I was in college, I did a Malayalam film. My parents were very strict, they didn’t want me to act. But I lied to them and went to Kochi to shoot for a film. After that, I did a lot of films that became superhits,” she once said.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Accused Shekhar Kapur of Cheating on Her in Marriage

Suchitra left the industry after getting married to Mr. India director Shekhar Kapur. She was just 19 when she fell in love with him and convinced him to marry her. The two got married against her parents’ wishes when she was 22. Kapur was almost her mother’s age when they got together. Later, remembering the time when she fell madly in love with him, so much so that she agreed on quitting the film industry, Suchitra said, “My husband didn’t want me to act. But it wasn’t a big deal for me. I came from a non-film background. my husband was very clear that he didn’t want his wife to act. I was too naïve to understand the thinking of a person who asks you not to work. But it wasn’t a big deal for me, I had more talent than ambition. So I never thought that anything will ever stop in my life, though it did.”

Suchitra also accused Shekhar of cheating on her. While speaking to Siddharth Kanan in an interview recently, the former actor admitted that her ex-husband was unfaithful and added, “I don’t think marriages break because of infidelity, they break up because of disrespect.”

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi’s Tiff With Preity Zinta

She also talked about not forgiving Preity for all that conspired in her marriage. Admitting that she continues to believe the actor was the reason behind her broken marriage with Shekhar, she said in the same interview, “She (Preity) is not a part of my consciousness at all.” The former actor also claimed that Preity would call her multiple times in a day to explain that she had no role to play in her broken marriage but she never paid attention to it.

Suchitra is now a known singer and model. She has also resumed her work on the screen and is exploring the OTT space. The actor was last seen in the 2022 Netflix film ‘Odd Couple’ with Mirzapur fame Divyendu Sharma. She is also a published author with books like ‘The Ghost on the Ledge’, ‘Drama Queen’, and ‘The Good News Reporter’ to her name.

Suchitra lives with her daughter Kaveri Krishnamoorthi in Mumbai and is active on Twitter. She speaks on matters of national importance and trending news and often creates buzz for her straight opinions.















