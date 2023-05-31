Why Did Aamir Khan Say He is Not Emotionally Ready to do a Film Yet

Home

Why Did Aamir Khan Say He’s Not ‘Emotionally Ready’ to do a Film Yet

Aamir Khan was present at the trailer launch of ‘Carry on Jatta 3’ when he made a strong statement about not returning to the movies anytime soon. Here’s what it meant.

Aamir Khan says he won’t do films anytime soon (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan on not doing films: Nine months after the failure of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha‘ at the Box Office, Aamir Khan says he will not be doing a film anytime soon. The actor was speaking at the grand trailer launch of the Punjabi film ‘Carry On Jatta 3‘ when he spoke about his situation. The popular actor said he won’t like to take the attention away from the Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal starrer but would like to satiate people’s curiosity once and for all.

Aamir, who was dressed in a basic cotton kurta and a pair of denim, set the record straight in front of the media and the audience. He took the mic and said he is not ’emotionally ready’ to work in a film yet. Aamir further explained how he is spending a lot of time with his family and friends and that’s the way he likes it currently.

AAMIR KHAN WANTS TO PRIORITISE FAMILY OVER WORK

“Today, we should ideally only talk about ‘Carry On Jatta‘, but since you all must be curious, let me quickly give you an answer. I haven’t decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I’m feeling good about it because that’s what I want to do right now. I’ll do a film when I’m emotionally ready, for sure,” he said. Aamir added that it will probably take him a year and a half to announce something later because right now, he simply wants to prioritise family over his career.

The actor was last seen making a cameo in Kajol starrer ‘Salaam Venky‘. His film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha‘, released in August last year, was bombed at the Box Office. It received mixed reviews but was also subjected to the boycott trend on social media.

