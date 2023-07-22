  • 6291968677
  • thetimesofbengal@gmail.com
  • Garia,Kolkata
Entertainment

Why Indians Are Upset With Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy And Censor Board

admin July 22, 2023 0 5 min read


  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Oppenheimer Sex Scene Debate Explained: Why Indians Are Upset With Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy And Censor Board

A sex scene in Christopher Nolan’s movie Oppenheimer has brought the Censor Board under fire. It shows Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh getting intimate. Here’s what the whole issue is about.

Oppenheimer Sex Scene Debate Explained Why Indians Are Upset With Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy And Censor Board
Oppenheimer Sex Scene Debate Explained Why Indians Are Upset With Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy And Censor Board

Oppenheimer has taken a fabulous opening at the Box Office India. The word-of-mouth around the film has been strong and the fans of Christopher Nolan have been especially excited to explore the Bhagavad Gita connect in the film. However, little did anyone know that the film would be carrying a scene with the potential to upset the larger masses in India.

What is in The Controversial Sex Scene From Oppenheimer?

The Cillian Murphy starrer has come under fire for a particular scene in which the actor is seen reading Bhagavad Gita while having sex. The scene in question has created an uproar on social media with a section of the audience calling it a disrespect to the sentiments of Hindus and the Hindu holy book. Cillian’s Oppenheimer and Florence Pugh‘s Jean are seen engaged in intercourse when the latter walks to his bookshelf and picks up the Gita. After being failed to understand the language, she gives it to Oppie to read as they engage in the sexual act. Oppie takes Lod Vishnu’s name and reads from the holy book of the Hindus while engaging in the act. The Indian version of the film doesn’t show nudity, the act of intimacy is clear in the scene.

Oppenheimer’s Sex Scene Creates Uproar in India

The fact that the Censor Board let the scene make the final cut of the movie in India without thinking of its repercussions – has emerged as a big debate on social media. While a section is debating how one should simply enjoy the film without bringing their sentiments in between, another section is adamant and has called for the boycott of the film in India.

One Twitter user wrote, “Hundreds of lessons about history & science but people chose to get offended over how Bhagwad Gita was recited during a Sex scene. People can’t enjoy any movie without getting their religious sentiments hurt (sic).” Another user slammed Nolan for not being able to respect the Hindu culture in its full essence and using it to grab eyeballs for his film. “Shame on India’s censor board for allowing this. Christopher Nolan is a typical Hollywood racist. He completely shut out all the Indian fighters in WWI movie and now he is making crude sexual references to Hinduism. Porno perverts from the West again exploit Hindu texts (sic),” he wrote.

Check The Reactions to Cillian Murphy’s Sex Scene From Oppenheimer:

Oppenheimer collected Rs 13 crore nett on its first day in India. It is expected to collect around Rs 50 crore nett by the end of its three-day weekend in India. However, the boycott calls against the film might hamper its business in the longer run, the way it impacted Adipurush’s business for similar reasons.

In this case, the CBFC reportedly passed the scene and granted a U/A certificate by allowing a blurred patch on Pugh’s naked back, and the removal of the word ‘a****e’. It is reported that Universal Studios, which distributed the film in India, presented an already-edited version of the film to the Censor Board before it was granted the certification on July 19, right before the media screening in Mumbai. There are nude scenes and abusive language that are played in the version available in North America.

Your thoughts on the whole debate around the scene? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Oppenheimer!










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

admin

View More Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Puri Collector Sri Samarth Verma and MLA Sri Jayanta Kumar Sarangi flag off Move for Earth movement, a Cycle Yatra across Odisha to celebrate and inspire Climate Action by SwitchON Foundation

MLA Sri Jayanta Kumar Sarangi flagged off the Move for Earth movement, a Cycle Yatra across Odisha to celebrate and inspire Climate Action by SwitchON […]

February 27, 2023 0 2 min read

Bawaal Director Nitesh Tiwari Reveals Why The Film Shows World War II Reference And Not Jallianwala Bagh

Home Entertainment Bawaal Director Nitesh Tiwari Reveals Why The Film Shows World War II Reference And Not Jallianwala Bagh Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari speaks on […]

July 13, 2023 0 2 min read

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Falaq Naazz Refutes Back at Abhishek Malhan After Latter Calls Her Overconfident

Home Entertainment Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz Refutes Back at Abhishek Malhan After Latter Calls Her ‘Overconfident’ Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz recently […]

July 20, 2023 0 2 min read

Ranveer Singh Grooves To Tuada Kutta Tommy, SidNaaz Fans Miss Sidharth Shukla

Home Entertainment Ranveer Singh Grooves To Tuada Kutta Tommy, SidNaaz Fans Miss Sidharth Shukla The video of Ranveer Singh shaking a leg with Yashraj Mukhate […]

July 22, 2023 0 2 min read
Verified by MonsterInsights