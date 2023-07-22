Home

Oppenheimer Sex Scene Debate Explained: Why Indians Are Upset With Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy And Censor Board

A sex scene in Christopher Nolan’s movie Oppenheimer has brought the Censor Board under fire. It shows Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh getting intimate. Here’s what the whole issue is about.



Oppenheimer has taken a fabulous opening at the Box Office India. The word-of-mouth around the film has been strong and the fans of Christopher Nolan have been especially excited to explore the Bhagavad Gita connect in the film. However, little did anyone know that the film would be carrying a scene with the potential to upset the larger masses in India.

What is in The Controversial Sex Scene From Oppenheimer?

The Cillian Murphy starrer has come under fire for a particular scene in which the actor is seen reading Bhagavad Gita while having sex. The scene in question has created an uproar on social media with a section of the audience calling it a disrespect to the sentiments of Hindus and the Hindu holy book. Cillian’s Oppenheimer and Florence Pugh‘s Jean are seen engaged in intercourse when the latter walks to his bookshelf and picks up the Gita. After being failed to understand the language, she gives it to Oppie to read as they engage in the sexual act. Oppie takes Lod Vishnu’s name and reads from the holy book of the Hindus while engaging in the act. The Indian version of the film doesn’t show nudity, the act of intimacy is clear in the scene.

Oppenheimer’s Sex Scene Creates Uproar in India

The fact that the Censor Board let the scene make the final cut of the movie in India without thinking of its repercussions – has emerged as a big debate on social media. While a section is debating how one should simply enjoy the film without bringing their sentiments in between, another section is adamant and has called for the boycott of the film in India.

One Twitter user wrote, “Hundreds of lessons about history & science but people chose to get offended over how Bhagwad Gita was recited during a Sex scene. People can’t enjoy any movie without getting their religious sentiments hurt (sic).” Another user slammed Nolan for not being able to respect the Hindu culture in its full essence and using it to grab eyeballs for his film. “Shame on India’s censor board for allowing this. Christopher Nolan is a typical Hollywood racist. He completely shut out all the Indian fighters in WWI movie and now he is making crude sexual references to Hinduism. Porno perverts from the West again exploit Hindu texts (sic),” he wrote.

Check The Reactions to Cillian Murphy’s Sex Scene From Oppenheimer:

Who’s gonna tell Christopher Nolan that Verse was from Bhagvad Gita and not Kamasutra #Oppenheimer #OppenheimerFilm #OppenheimerMovie #OppenheimerInIMAX — Happy Mishra (@BeHappyMan77) July 22, 2023

I don’t support that particular scene of reading Gita while having sex, I neither oppose it, it’s just a book of knowledge for person seeking it. You don’t poop in pooja room is a common sense for us but for some, they need to be educated in spiritual terms.#Oppenheimer — All_is_Not_Well (@kathalucheptha) July 22, 2023

Shame on India’s censor board for allowing this. Christopher Nolan is a typical Hollywood racist. He completely shut out all the Indian fighters in WWI movie and now he is making crude sexual references with Hinduism. Porno perverts from the West again exploit Hindu texts. https://t.co/qhiifzipNQ — Indian-Americans (@HinduAmericans) July 20, 2023

Bro doesn’t know that the first time Murphy said it in the movie, Florence Pugh was riding him😭 https://t.co/tniHWLqvBt — Yash Trivedi (@YashTri91047970) July 21, 2023

So a nude lady holding bhagwad geeta in oppenheimer, no boycott call ? — Subject Kantala (@ifOnlyKewal) July 21, 2023

Hundreds of lessons about history & science but people chose to get offended over how Bhagwad Gita was recited during a Sex scene. People can’t enjoy any movie without getting their religious sentiments hurt.#Oppenheimer — Luv • Unidentified (@notluvguru) July 22, 2023

This is Kreately media run by BJP leader Kapil Mishra He wants Bollywood to take lessons from Oppenheimer’s main lead Cilian Murphy. In the movie, Oppenheimer, Cilian Murphy has been shown having sex while reading Bhagavad Geeta, the scene which the Indian censor board did not… https://t.co/ASEsiESENf — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) July 22, 2023

“The Bhagavad Gita… is the most beautiful philosophical song existing in any known tongue.” – Erwin Schrödinger “Access to the Vedas is the greatest privilege this century may claim over all previous centuries.” – Robert Oppenheimer “I go into the Upanishads to ask… pic.twitter.com/FbWlemogtK — Hims (@maveinlux) July 15, 2023

Oppenheimer collected Rs 13 crore nett on its first day in India. It is expected to collect around Rs 50 crore nett by the end of its three-day weekend in India. However, the boycott calls against the film might hamper its business in the longer run, the way it impacted Adipurush’s business for similar reasons.

In this case, the CBFC reportedly passed the scene and granted a U/A certificate by allowing a blurred patch on Pugh’s naked back, and the removal of the word ‘a****e’. It is reported that Universal Studios, which distributed the film in India, presented an already-edited version of the film to the Censor Board before it was granted the certification on July 19, right before the media screening in Mumbai. There are nude scenes and abusive language that are played in the version available in North America.

