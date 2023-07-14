Home

Why Kartik Aaryan is The True Blue Star – For The People, By The People!

Kartik Aaryan humbly says he’s lucky to have received so much love from his fans but deep down, even he knows luck has had the least role to play in his success. It’s simply the sheer hardwork that he has done at every step of his journey.

What makes Kartik Aaryan successful? His exuberant smile, his style, the swag, that he looks like a legit star, or his background? For him, it’s the fact that his journey is relatable. Kartik is one actor who knows that his biggest USP is all that has happened to him between the dream that he once saw and when he became a dream himself. The actor says he’s ‘lucky’ to have received so much love from the fans. “I feel a lot of pride, and gratitude and am also lucky that I get so much love from fans. I just want to entertain them all my life. I think this sense of belongingness has come from how they have seen my struggle from my eyes – from the Punchnama (Pyar Ka Punchnama) days to now till Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. I think they can relate to my journey,” he says.

He would be making these statements with all humility but deep down, even he knows he saw this success coming. If anything, luck definitely has had the least amount to play in his journey because he’s someone who learnt on the job. “I have been there on the other side where I have learnt as a fan of actors. I used to look at actors and feel overjoyed whenever there would be eye contact with a star. I remember all those days. It’s surreal,” he adds.

Kartik might have started his career with an out-and-out commercial entertainer – Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), but he continued to challenge his craft with whatever roles came his way, including a very unlikely character in a short film titled ‘Silvat‘. The 2016 film, directed by Tanuja Chandra, saw Kartik playing a humble tailor who’s so passive that he can’t even see the woman he dearly loves, reciprocating the same feelings for him. “I have learnt so much from my journey. Honestly, no school or college can teach what I have learnt from my failures in life. My lows have taught me so much about how to move on when everything else is not going in your favour. Maybe that’s the reason I am more relatable” he says.

In a very short span of time, he has understood how having 360-degree vision helps you be a star. The major credit for his success goes to all the love that he receives from his fans, but a lot of it also comes from how he understands what it takes to get that love. He would be busy charming you with his wide smile and all those good things he has to say about you, but he is constantly thinking ‘What next’… all the time. This is not the time to rest – he knows it and he follows it. Kartik wants to work, a lot, make the world go crazy about him, and have fun while at it. In a nutshell, he totally represents this ambitious ’90s kid who is working on unleashing his full energy towards creating a wall of superstardom that is cemented with love and features amazing examples of success.

— the quotes are from an old interview with Kartik for india.com
















