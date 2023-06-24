Home

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Wild Card Re-Entry Buzz Surrounds Puneet Superstar

There are speculations that Big OTT Season 2 contestant Puneet Superstar may make a comeback to the show as a wild card entry.

Puneet Superstar faced expulsion from the game in less than 24 hours for causing damage to the Bigg Boss property.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant Puneet Superstar was expelled from the show following a controversial incident. However, there are now speculations that he could make a wildcard entry into the show. According to fan clubs, there is speculation that Puneet might make a comeback to the show as a wild card contestant. This conjecture arises from fan club reports indicating that he has been residing in a hotel room.

In the initial stages, Puneet Superstar faced expulsion from the game in less than 24 hours for causing damage to the Bigg Boss property. However, following his departure, Puneet garnered an extensive fan base and affection. Within a short period, his follower count escalated from 300k to an impressive 1 million.

Fan support versus housemate resistance as Puneet’s return looms

The fans have expressed a strong demand for Puneet’s return, believing that his presence added excitement to the house. However, it is evident that the other housemates do not desire his comeback, as reflected in their decision to vote him out. It will undoubtedly be intriguing to witness the contestants’ response to his arrival and the consequent alterations that will transpire within the game.

Puneet’s wild card entry into Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has sparked immense anticipation and excitement among fans and viewers.

Format of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is streaming on Jio Cinema. Since its launch, many events have taken place within the house. This season brings a unique twist to the show’s format, as every item in the house, including beds and food, must be purchased using Bigg Boss currency. The celebrity lineup for this season includes Fukra Insaan, Puneet Superstar, Akanksha Puri, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naazz, Jad Hadid, Pooja Bhatt, Palak Purswani, Manisha Rani, and Cyrus Broacha.















