Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcard Entrants Aashika Bhatia And Elvish Yadav’s History Revealed

In Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, wildcard entrants Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav have created quite a buzz. Other contestants in the Bigg Boss house were left surprised to know that Aashika and Elvish know each other.

The new episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 has brought in more drama. (Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has captivated audiences with its entertaining episodes and also the controversies, making it a noteworthy spectacle. With each episode, new challenges and conflicts arise among the participants. Recently, the wildcard entries in Bigg Boss OTT 2 have heightened excitement for the show, hosted by Salman Khan. Surprising everyone, popular actress-content creator Aashika Bhatia and YouTuber Elvish Yadav joined the reality show. Aashika and Elvish are well-known figures on social media, and this isn’t their first time in the spotlight. What left everyone stunned was that the two appeared to know each other.

Aashika Bhatia And Elvish Yadav’s Arrival In The Bigg Boss House

Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav made their way into Bigg Boss OTT 2 and greeted all the contestants. Abhishek Malhan expressed his surprise to Elvish, confessing that he found it hard to believe that he and Aashika were sitting together. Elvish shared that he was taken aback when he first heard Aashika’s voice before laying eyes on her. Avinash Sachdev assumed that Aashika and Elvish were a couple upon their joint entrance, which greatly amused the YouTuber.

During their meal together, Elvish Yadav engaged in banter with Aashika Bhata. What came to light was that the two contestants shared a history.

Aashika Bhatia And Elvish’s Roast Video Controversy

Bebika Dhurve inquired about Aashika Bhatia’s connection with Elvish Yadav. Aashika disclosed that they got to know about each other at the onset of the coronavirus lockdown. Curiously, Bebika asked if they had collaborated professionally, but Aashika’s answer was that Elvish had made a roast video on her “for fun”. Aashika clarified that they were complete strangers when Elvish created the roast video. Following up, Bebika questioned the nature of the content of Elvish’s roast. Aashika replied, “The content was body shame.”

In a conversation with Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav confessed that he was meeting Aashika Bhatia for the first time. Bebika inquired if their meeting had occurred during Elvish’s roast of Aashika, but Aashika clarified that the YouTuber had made the roast video without any prior knowledge of her. Elvish informed Bebika that Aashika intended to file a complaint against him. However, Aashika refuted this claim and mentioned that while Elvish roasted everyone, he specifically targeted her in a really harsh manner. Bebika questioned Elvish Yadav about his choice to body-shame Aashika and advised him against engaging in such behaviour.

Aashika Bhatia Says She Has No Grudges Against Elvish

While Elvish Yadav claimed he had apologised to Aashika Bhatia, she alleged that he had never offered an apology. Elvish clarified that he had actually created a separate video with the sole purpose of apologising to her. In response, Aashika said that she hadn’t come across any such clip. Elvish revealed that he was mentioning it now to ensure that Aashika didn’t harbour any grudge towards him. She denied being displeased with Elvish Yadav.















