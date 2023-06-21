Home

Manoj Bajpayee Reveals Retirement Plans: ‘Will Shift to Mountains After Leaving Industry’

Manoj Bajpayee revealed his retirement plan and expressed a desire to live a peaceful life away from the city.

Manoj Bajpayee’s Retirement Plans

Manoj Bajpayee, a veteran actor in the Hindi film industry, recently revealed his retirement plans, expressing his desire to move to the mountains after leaving showbiz. Despite his love for Mumbai, he expressed a desire to live a peaceful life away from the city.

In an interview, when asked about his preferred living location, Manoj mentioned that he has already acquired a place in the mountains where he intends to build a small house. He emphasized that he does not aspire to reside in a mansion in Mumbai and would rather spend his old age in a serene mountainous setting. He also mentioned that Mumbai would be a city for his daughter, Ava Nayla, and not for him.

In a previous interview with Zoom, Manoj hinted at his retirement plans, stating that he would leave acting and retire once he feels content. Until that moment arrives, he remains enthusiastic about his work, which he is passionate about.

Despite being from Belwa village in West Champaran district, Bihar, Manoj stated that he has no intentions of entering politics. However, during a previous visit to Bihar in September of the previous year, he did meet with Lalu Prasad at his residence on 10, Circular Road.

Having received three National Awards and four Filmfare awards throughout his career, Manoj Bajpayee also acknowledged the immense potential for filmmaking in Bihar.















