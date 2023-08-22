Wiz Digital Services Techno Legal Lab and Service Platform to raise awareness on preventing digital frauds and cybercrime redressal support

Wiz Digital Services Techno Legal Lab and Service Platform to raise awareness on preventing digital frauds and cybercrime redressal support4 min read
Cyber-crime is a massive plague that is destroying years of savings
and most importantly, mental peace and financial security that an individual has built up,
especially in the senior citizen category.
Our laws were created to protect us and enable us to defend ourselves – as families,
individuals, businesses and entrepreneurs. However, many people do not get the help they
need because of the cost and complexity of the legal process.
With the objective to make a sustainable change by making legal services more accessible to
more people than ever before. Wiz Digital Services, a Kolkata based start-up, today
announced the launch of its service platform – WDS Cyber Shield, to support senior citizens
and digitally disadvantaged.
Retired Justice, Soumitra Sen, Cyber Security Expert – Advocate Vivek Sharma, Zeeshan
Basu, Founder, Wiz Digital Services, and Subhajit Saha, Special Public Prosecutor, Govt. Of
West Bengal were present during the launch.
Announcing the launch Mr Zeeshan Basu, Co-Founder, Wiz Digital Services, said, We
launched WDS Shield to support senior citizens and digitally disadvantaged for drafting of
complaints, capturing and documenting evidence of a scam, or cybercrime or threat of a
potential cybercrime – in a structured format for the relevant authorities in West Bengal and
then for pan India.
We aim to assist people in bridging the gap between capturing digital crime, threats, and
then preparing the mechanisms and relevant documents to go to the authorities for
redressal.
The details captured are examined by a team of technology and legal experts, and
cybercrime specialist criminal lawyers who will give the exacts and legal sections that the
local police station will need, along with working with the cybercrime police for relevant
redressal and filing of FIRs.
On the side-line of the Press Conference Wiz Digital Services Shield Cyber Service free
WhatsApp helpline No +91 98314 82638 was launched. Anyone can message on this
number and consult with our cyber security experts on their cyber fraud issues. The
preparation of letters and documents is free of cost and is a philanthropic service for
senior citizens.
Speaking on this occasion Cyber Security Expert, Advocate Vivek Sharma, said, Cyber-
crime is a massive plague that is destroying years of savings and most importantly, mental
peace and financial security that an individual has built up, especially in the senior citizen
category. Unfortunately, with our technological prowess, India, and especially certain
regions in India have become an absolute hot bed for a parallel black economy of cyber-
criminals who carry out targeted sophisticated digital attacks on one of the most vulnerable
sections of our society, the senior citizens as well as the digital unsavvy. While there are a
lot of products in the market to enhance security, for the average citizen, there is no one
who is bridging the gap to capture the digital crime, threat, and then prepare the
mechanisms and relevant documents to go to the authorities for redressal. The WDS Shield –
service and platform, seeks to solve this problem.
And It is not just the digital unsavvy, Wiz Digital services itself – an organisation which
specialises in software development in different areas of technology and implementations
for small as well as midsize organisations in the UK – found itself a massive victim of
organised cyber-crime. This led to the organisation investing its resources into creating a
nonprofit service vertical to take care of one of the most vulnerable sections of our society,
the senior citizens.
It was food for thought that if an organisation that works on technology products can be the
victim of such sophisticated attacks, then there must be so much more that is going on and
parallel to that, the redressal mechanism and difficulties people might come across when
trying to structure a complaint and put together documentation in order to find some kind
of justice.
This vertical and platform at a very basic level is a hotline which can be reached out to on
WhatsApp and through our website with details of a suspected attack or a crime. This
information is processed by an AI operator, using the help of a logic structure and CRM, to
formulate a complaint or collect digital evidence and then present to the panel of
cybercrime specialists and cybercrime lawyers who map out a complaint letter, with
evidence and details, which can then be sent by the individual or company, to the
cybercrime and local police authorities.
At present, WDS-Shield is already working on the recovery of almost 3crs and has already
helped save a number of victims through its techno-legal panel.
Whether you have been scammed, think you are about to be scammed or just have a feeling
that something is not right we will be there to advise, answer your questions and help you
seek legal recourse if and as needed.