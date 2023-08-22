Wiz Digital Services Techno Legal Lab and Service Platform to raise awareness on preventing digital frauds and cybercrime redressal support

Cyber-crime is a massive plague that is destroying years of savings

and most importantly, mental peace and financial security that an individual has built up,

especially in the senior citizen category. ​

Our laws were created to protect us and enable us to defend ourselves – as families,

individuals, businesses and entrepreneurs. ​However, many people do not get the help they

need because of the cost and complexity of the legal process.

With the objective to make a sustainable change by making legal services more accessible to

more people than ever before. Wiz Digital Services, a Kolkata based start-up, today

announced the launch of its service platform – WDS Cyber Shield, to support senior citizens

and digitally disadvantaged.

Retired Justice, Soumitra Sen, Cyber Security Expert – Advocate Vivek Sharma, Zeeshan

Basu, Founder, Wiz Digital Services, and Subhajit Saha, Special Public Prosecutor, Govt. Of

West Bengal were present during the launch.

Announcing the launch Mr Zeeshan Basu, Co-Founder, Wiz Digital Services, said, We

launched WDS Shield to support senior citizens and digitally disadvantaged for drafting of

complaints, capturing and documenting evidence of a scam, or cybercrime or threat of a

potential cybercrime – in a structured format for the relevant authorities in West Bengal and

then for pan India.

We aim to assist people in bridging the gap between capturing digital crime, threats, and

then preparing the mechanisms and relevant documents to go to the authorities for

redressal.

The details captured are examined by a team of technology and legal experts, and

cybercrime specialist criminal lawyers who will give the exacts and legal sections that the

local police station will need, along with working with the cybercrime police for relevant

redressal and filing of FIRs.

On the side-line of the Press Conference Wiz Digital Services Shield Cyber Service free

WhatsApp helpline No +91 98314 82638 was launched. Anyone can message on this

number and consult with our cyber security experts on their cyber fraud issues. The

preparation of letters and documents is free of cost and is a philanthropic service for

senior citizens.

Speaking on this occasion Cyber Security Expert, Advocate Vivek Sharma, said, Cyber-

crime is a massive plague that is destroying years of savings and most importantly, mental

peace and financial security that an individual has built up, especially in the senior citizen

category. Unfortunately, with our technological prowess, India, and especially certain

regions in India have become an absolute hot bed for a parallel black economy of cyber-

criminals who carry out targeted sophisticated digital attacks on one of the most vulnerable

sections of our society, the senior citizens as well as the digital unsavvy. While there are a

lot of products in the market to enhance security, for the average citizen, there is no one

who is bridging the gap to capture the digital crime, threat, and then prepare the

mechanisms and relevant documents to go to the authorities for redressal. The WDS Shield –

service and platform, seeks to solve this problem.

And It is not just the digital unsavvy, Wiz Digital services itself – an organisation which

specialises in software development in different areas of technology and implementations

for small as well as midsize organisations in the UK – found itself a massive victim of

organised cyber-crime. This led to the organisation investing its resources into creating a

nonprofit service vertical to take care of one of the most vulnerable sections of our society,

the senior citizens.

It was food for thought that if an organisation that works on technology products can be the

victim of such sophisticated attacks, then there must be so much more that is going on and

parallel to that, the redressal mechanism and difficulties people might come across when

trying to structure a complaint and put together documentation in order to find some kind

of justice.

This vertical and platform at a very basic level is a hotline which can be reached out to on

WhatsApp and through our website with details of a suspected attack or a crime. This

information is processed by an AI operator, using the help of a logic structure and CRM, to

formulate a complaint or collect digital evidence and then present to the panel of

cybercrime specialists and cybercrime lawyers who map out a complaint letter, with

evidence and details, which can then be sent by the individual or company, to the

cybercrime and local police authorities.

At present, WDS-Shield is already working on the recovery of almost 3crs and has already

helped save a number of victims through its techno-legal panel.

Whether you have been scammed, think you are about to be scammed or just have a feeling

that something is not right we will be there to advise, answer your questions and help you

seek legal recourse if and as needed.

