Home

Entertainment

Watch: Woman Haggles Aditya Roy Kapur For a Kiss in Awkward Video, Netizens Praise Him For Being Graceful

Aditya Roy Kapur was promoting his latest film The Night Manager when a female fan came to him for a picture but ended up forcing him to kiss her once. The awkward moment got caught on a video and netizens are irked now.

Watch Fan Haggles Aditya Roy Kapur For a Kiss in Awkward Video, Netizens Praise Him For Being Graceful

Aditya Roy Kapur fan video: Bollywood stars have had their own incident with fans that are not really worth remembering. On Wednesday night, actor Aditya Roy Kapur probably witnessed one such moment that he wouldn’t like to remember ever. Turns out that he was promoting his latest film in the city when a female fan came to him, requesting him to click a picture with her. Things were fine until she started hovering over the actor and forced him to kiss her.

The paparazzi were around and the moment was captured by the camera. In a video that is now going viral on social media, Aditya is seen left awkward as the woman holds her neck and tries to pull him towards her. Aditya’s manager immediately comes to his rescue and politely asks the woman to step away while the actor keeps smiling all throughout that time.

WATCH ADITYA ROY KAPUR’S VIRAL FAN VIDEO HERE:

Several such incidents have happened in the past where fans couldn’t resist their excitement and ended up making their stars feel awkward, or worst, hurt. Recently, a woman met Sara Ali Khan at the airport and tried to touch her face after clicking a selfie with her. The actor was left surprised but carried on to click pictures with other fans. Last year, a fan held Shah Rukh Khan’s hand at the airport, and his son Aryan Khan came to the rescue and took things under his control.

Have you heard of any such incidents?











