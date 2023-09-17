Woman with inverted organs undergoes successful Single-Incision gall bladder surgery at Fortis Gurugram

Woman with inverted organs undergoes successful Single-Incision gall bladder surgery at Fortis Gurugram3 min read
Doctors at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram successfully
conducted a challenging laparoscopic gall bladder surgery on a 46-year-old woman, whose abdominal
organs were translocated in the reverse positions known as Situs Inversus (the right-side organs on the
left and left side organs on the right). A rare congenital condition – Situs Inversus, leads to difficulties in
diagnosis and surgical treatment of abdominal conditions demanding more skill and preparation on the
part of the surgeon. A recent medical advancement in laparoscopic surgery of the gallbladder,the surgery
was conducted via a single incision(one Port). The team of doctors led by Dr Ajay Kumar Kriplani, Director,
Minimal Access Bariatric and G I Surgery, Fortis Memorial research Institute, Gurugram performed the
complex procedure and the patient was discharged after two days in a stable condition. As per the
available medical literature, this is the first time such a successful surgery for gall bladder has been
performed through one port in India and only the third such surgery performed in the world.
The patient was admitted at Fortis Memorial research Institute, Gurugram with complaints of recurrent
pain in the upper left side of the abdomen. On examination, her ultrasound reports revealed stones in the
gall bladder, which was situated in the left upper abdomen (instead of being on the right side). Not only
this, the appendix was also on the left side (instead of right). Her stomach sigmoid colon and her heart
were on the right side instead of being on the left. This condition is known as Situs Inversus with dextro-
cardia.
Giving details of the surgery, Dr Ajay Kumar Kriplani, Director, Minimal Access Bariatric and G I Surgery
at Fortis Memorial research Institute, Gurugram said, “We operated and removed the gall bladder in the
patient via a single port laparoscopic surgery leading to good recovery and superior cosmetic results. The
surgical treatment for such a rare condition becomes particularly challenging in advanced laparoscopic
procedures. Laparoscopic removal of the gall bladder is conventionally performed with 4 cuts (ports). In
this case, we removed the gall bladder with a single port laparoscopic surgery which is our preferred
method with experience of thousands of such surgeriesleading to good recovery – lesser pain, scarring and
morbidity. For laparoscopic gall bladder removal,the surgeon normally stands on the left side of the patient
along with a camera person and the monitors are placed on the right side. For Situs inversus, we stood on
the right side of the patient and the monitor was placed on the left. A single 1.2 cm cut was made in the
belly button through which telescope and instruments were inserted and the gall bladder was removed
through the same cut.”
“Performing laparoscopic surgery for mirror-image anatomy is rare and a challenging process, owing to
reverse placing of instruments, (left sided instrument to right of telescope and vice versa) orientation and
dissection during the procedure for a right-handed surgeon. This gets all the more difficult when a single
incision surgery where only one cut is made, and the instruments are closer to each other than conventional
4 port surgery. Clinically, situs inversus by itself is asymptomatic. A medical imaging can help clarify the
diagnosis when symptoms are atypical due to situs anomalies and are helpful to assess fine anatomical
details, which play a crucial role in these cases to plan surgical interventions.” Dr Kriplani added.
Mahipal Singh Bhanot, Senior Vice President & Business Head, Fortis Memorial Research Institute said,
“This was a very challenging case, considering the rare condition of the patient. However, correct
diagnosis along with precision surgery by the expert team of doctors led by Dr Ajay Kumar Kriplani helped
treat the patient.”
Situs inversus totalis (SIT) is a rare congenital abnormality characterized by a mirror-image transposition
of both the abdominal and the thoracic organs. This is a global defect of situs orientation and failure to
generate normal left-right asymmetry. Frequency of situs inversus is 1:10,000 to 1:20,000 and is more
frequent in males.