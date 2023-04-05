Home

‘They Portrayed as if Sushant Singh Rajput Had Mental Issues’: Writer Apurva Asrani Makes More Revelatory Statements

Screenwriter and editor Apurva Asrani speaks in light of the statements made by Priyanka Chopra against people in Bollywood. He says even Sushant Singh Rajput became the victim of the same politics.

Mumbai: Ever since Priyanka Chopra opened up on being ‘cornered’ in the industry, several people have started to relate her experience with what Sushant Singh Rajput might have faced in Bollywood. Adding to the same is screenwriter and editor Apurva Asrani who believes that Sushant was written off by the people in the industry who didn’t want to see him grow. In a set of new statements, he has alleged that SSR was cornered the same way Priyanka was at the peak of her career. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said the late actor was snubbed at award functions and even though he had given big hits, he was made to look like a failure.

APURVA ALLEGES BOLLYWOOD TRIED TO WRITE OFF SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT

Apurva alleged, “Sushant was snubbed at awards. His last film may have done a whopping 100 crores but it was projected as a flop. He spoke intelligently, but they portrayed his words like he had mental issues.” He added that the people in Bollywood ganged up and used their influence among journalists to portray him as someone who had behavioural issues. “He was harangued right till the end and the worst part is, we could hardly see the truth. It was made to look like he had plum projects, but had an attitude problem,” he said.

“BLIND ARTICLES ARE WRITTEN”

Asrani further alleged that this is a vicious circle and Bollywood people take advantage of their relationship with the media in fulfilling their agendas. He said, “These egos call other egos and tell them not to work with this person. They then use the media and powerful journalists to run campaigns to discredit this person.” The writer, who earlier had a tiff with Kangana Ranaut over the credits for writing Hansal Mehta’s Simran, added, “Blind articles are written by corrupt scribes who make damaging accusations. False stories are planted about inappropriate behaviour on set.”

“PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S CAREER WAS PUT IN A JEOPARDY”

Earlier, while speaking at an international event, Priyanka Chopra mentioned that she was cornered in the industry and many people slandered her at parties. Reacting to the same, Asrani said, “Anyone who is outspoken, who refuses to be disrespected, who doesn’t demean themselves by agreeing to their regressive ideas, they are pushed into a corner.” He went on to describe how Priyanka’s career was put in jeopardy at her peak by fake reports in the media. He said, “She had given two big hits – Barfi and Agneepath – in just one year, but the front page of a city newspaper carried a headline saying that no hero wanted to work with her. They weren’t giving her due, she wasn’t able to grow as an actor and a star.”

