Yash Not A Part Of Nitesh Tiwari

Rumours claimed that Yash was to play the demon King Ravan in Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the Ramayan. But the KGF fame has declined the offer.

Yash currently has no plans to essay a negative character.

Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari is gearing up for his next project, based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Speculations are rife that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been roped in to play Lord Ram and Sita. What caught the attention of movie fans were rumours of Yash possibly playing the role of Ravan. However, reports have now emerged suggesting that the Kannada superstar will not accept a negative role.

A few days back, rumours circulated that Yash had been approached to play demon King Ravan in Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of Ramayan. A source from the Kannada film industry informed India Today that the reports were fallacious as Yash currently has no plans to essay a negative character.

Why Yash Refused The Role

The source informed that the KGF actor does not want to disappoint his fans and at present, they would not accept him in a negative role. He added, “Yash is very mindful of what his fans want and, right now, they definitely will not accept him in a negative role. He has always believed in his fans and gone by their sentiments so he will not be taking up this role,” the report claimed.

Yash’s New Project

Yash was last seen in Prashanth Neel’s KGF Chapter: 2, which turned out to be one of the highest-grossers of 2022.

Fans have been waiting for the announcement of Yash’s new film. However, with the recent reports emerging, it seems that their wait might get a bit longer. A few reports also suggested that the Kannada actor would be working in a gangster film helmed by Geethu Mohandas. But, no confirmation has been made yet.

Additionally, the announcement for Yash 19 has also kept fans waiting. It was speculated that the movie will be helmed by Narthan. But the director is occupied with Shiva Rajkumar’s film as of now. If a report in News18 to be believed, it was revealed, Narthan’s script was almost locked. “At the time of Shiva Rajkumar’s Bhairathi Ranagal pooja, he said some movie which had the same storyline as his story had already been released on OTT. Yash told Narthan to come up with an another script now.”















