Yash Raj Films Unveils Award Winning VFX Division From Pathaan And Tiger 3

Yash Raj Films recently unveiled its award-winning VFX division that has created the visual effects for Pathaan, Tiger 3, War and Uri – The Surgical Strike.

YRF Unveils Award Winning VFX Division From Pathaan: The VFX plays a crucial role in today’s times in creating epic cinematic moments. From Avatar: The Way of Water to Black Adam, all Hollywood films have left an impact among audiences with their animation and technology. Yash Raj Films, since decades has been working towards bringing stories that are ahead of times in every aspect. Be it the storytelling, music, performances, action of visual effects, YRF has left no stones unturned in taking Hindi cinema to global heights. Today, it is not just the stories with human emotions but the high-octane action and VFX as well which makes Yash Raj Films one of the biggest brands in cinema.

CHECK OUT YRF’S OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMNT ABOUT ITS VFX DIVISION:

Yash Raj Films’ award-winning VFX division yFX Studios unveils its official website – https://t.co/3GQVX3x7bt pic.twitter.com/0gU22FYZRX — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) April 7, 2023

YRF BRINGS STATE-OF-THE-ART VFX TECHNOLOGY

Set up in 2016, yFX Studios is a part of India’s biggest film studio – Yash Raj Films, the 50-year-plus entertainment conglomerate helmed by Aditya Chopra. With over 35 feature films to its credit, including the country’s biggest blockbusters like Pathaan, War, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, etc., the award-winning yFX Studios is one of the industry’s leading players. yFX Studios is a full-service visual effects facility, with state-of-the-art in-house technology, comprising over 250 skilled and experienced VFX artists and technicians, headed by Academy (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences) and VES (Visual Effects Society) member Sherry Bharda. From being part of the initial script readings, to pre-visualization, shoot supervision, to final VFX and post, and supervision of colour grading, yFX Studios is an integral part of the entire film-making process.

ADITYA CHOPRA BRINGS IN-HOUSE VFX STUDIO FOR HIS SPY UNIVERSE

Their latest offering is YRF’s recent release – Pathaan, which has become the highest-grossing Hindi language film worldwide. Pathaan is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious YRF Spy Universe and has the biggest superstars of the country – Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. This marquee tentpole project has been directed by Siddharth Anand. yFX Studios has designed and worked on the visual effects for all YRF films for the last 6 years, as well as non-YRF films like the action blockbuster Uri – The Surgical Strike, Salman Khan’s Bharat, and international projects as well. Currently, the studio is working on the much-anticipated Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

YRF’S NEW VFX TECHNOLOGY TO BE USED IN WAR 2 AND TIGER VS PATHAAN

Recently, expectations have gone sky high with YRF as Tiger 3 is releasing in 2023. The recent announcement of War 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan has also created a lot of buzz among movie buffs. It is expected from these films that they would deliver grand spectacle for the movie goers at the theatres. As the bar has been raised after the success of RRR, KGF 2, Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva and Pathaan, yFX will hopefully offer some engaging experience for the action lovers. As these films have Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan leading the spy universe, the visual effects are expected to be at par with international standards.

yFX Studios’ official website gives us a glimpse of what goes into making magic through visual effects for a jaw-dropping cinematic experience, and importantly, the people behind the alchemy!

For more updates on Yash Raj Films and yFX Studios’, check out this space at India.com.











