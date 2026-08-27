Yash’s Toxic BookMyShow rating removed after film gets 5.6/10 amid negative reviews; gets backlash from netizens


Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups may be doing well at the box office, but the film has received a largely negative response from audiences onlineAmid the backlash, its BookMyShow rating, which stood at around 5.6/10, has now been removed, prompting fans to question the decisionCheck reactions here.

Published: August 27, 2026, 5:03 PM IST






Yash’s Toxic BookMyShow rating removed after film gets 5.6/10 amid negative reviews; gets backlash from netizens

Yash in Toxic (PC- YouTube)


Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups may be performing strongly at the box office, but its reception among audiences has been far less encouragingThe film has been receiving negative reviews across platforms, and its BookMyShow rating has now been removed, leaving fans questioning the decision.

Before the rating disappeared, Toxic had a score of around 5.6/10 on BookMyShowThe rating had remained low despite the film’s strong box office performance and Yash’s popularity.


Read more:
Toxic box office collection Day 1: Yash starrer enters Rs 100 crore club, fails to beat…

The removal was quickly noticed by social media users, with several questioning why the platform had taken down the ratingOne user wrote, “BookMyShow disabled #Toxic movie ratings It was so bad 5.5/10, worst in BMS history They did same with Peddi”.

Another user questioned the move, writing, “Bookmyshow why are you removed ratings only for irumudi and toxic movie n showing likes n interests?”

The film has also been facing criticism on other platforms, including Letterboxd, with audiences sharing their opinions after watching itWhile the negative response has added to the online discussion around the film, it has not stopped moviegoers from turning up in theatres.

Toxic was facing criticism even before its release, with expectations running high around Yash’s returnThe audience response became more negative after the film opened, with many viewers expressing disappointment over the final product.

The film was initially expected to clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and the comparison has also become a talking point among fans onlineDespite the criticism and the removal of its BookMyShow rating, Toxic continues to maintain a strong run at the box office.





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