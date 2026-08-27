Yash’s Toxic BookMyShow rating removed after film gets 5.6/10 amid negative reviews; gets backlash from netizens

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups may be doing well at the box office, but the film has received a largely negative response from audiences onlineAmid the backlash, its BookMyShow rating, which stood at around 5.6/10, has now been removed, prompting fans to question the decisionCheck reactions here.





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Yash in Toxic (PC- YouTube)





Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups may be performing strongly at the box office, but its reception among audiences has been far less encouragingThe film has been receiving negative reviews across platforms, and its BookMyShow rating has now been removed, leaving fans questioning the decision.

Before the rating disappeared, Toxic had a score of around 5.6/10 on BookMyShowThe rating had remained low despite the film’s strong box office performance and Yash’s popularity.

The removal was quickly noticed by social media users, with several questioning why the platform had taken down the ratingOne user wrote, “BookMyShow disabled #Toxic movie ratings It was so bad 5.5/10, worst in BMS history They did same with Peddi”.

Another user questioned the move, writing, “Bookmyshow why are you removed ratings only for irumudi and toxic movie n showing likes n interests?”

BookMyShow disabled #Toxic movie ratings It was so bad 5.5/10, worst in BMS history They did same with Peddi@namanpugalia what are the charges now a days ? pic.twitter.com/vd02mMMRZm — Maven (@MaestroMaven) August 26, 2026

Some people say Yash doesn’t have an ego and never relies on corporate bookingsIf that’s true, then why are YouTubers allegedly being sent legal notices over #Toxic reviews, while BookMyShow ratings are being removed? How much more will you manipulate the audience?#Toxic https://t.co/PmJnxW7QlZ — Daredevil (@Daredevil_boy) August 27, 2026

The film has also been facing criticism on other platforms, including Letterboxd, with audiences sharing their opinions after watching itWhile the negative response has added to the online discussion around the film, it has not stopped moviegoers from turning up in theatres.

Why does book my show still not showing its rating section exclusively for toxic ?

What could be the reason?#toxic #yash #bookmyshow @bookmyshow pic.twitter.com/tcxHIOuCNx — CinePhilia (@cinephilia012) August 27, 2026

#Toxic has witnessed a MASSIVE ~70% drop in BookMyShow ticket sales since morning That’s a brutal fall. — अपना Bollywood (@Apna_Bollywood) August 27, 2026

Toxic was facing criticism even before its release, with expectations running high around Yash’s returnThe audience response became more negative after the film opened, with many viewers expressing disappointment over the final product.

The film was initially expected to clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and the comparison has also become a talking point among fans onlineDespite the criticism and the removal of its BookMyShow rating, Toxic continues to maintain a strong run at the box office.