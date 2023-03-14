Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actress Krishna Mukherjee Marries Chirag Batliwalla in Bengali Ceremony

Home

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actress Krishna Mukerjee Marries Chirag Batliwalla in Bengali Ceremony

Krishna Mukerjee and Chirag Batliwala’s dreamy wedding pics from Goa.

TV actress Krishna Mukherjee, who is best known for playing Aliya’s character in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has got married to boyfriend Chirag Batliwalla, who is a cruise ship deck officer. The couple performed a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony in Goa and it was attended by celebrity friends including Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni, Shireen Mirza, Karan Patel, Aditi Bhatia, and Arjit Taneja, among others. Krishna and Chirag exchanged vows against a beautiful backdrop of the sea and the sunset, with Krishna looking stunning in a traditional red and white lehenga.

While sharing the wedding photos, Krishna wrote a caption, “And the Bengali girl tied the knot for life with the Parsi Sailor ♾️ 💕 . We seek your blessings & love on our big day 🙏🏻💗”.

A few days ago their wedding, Krishna shared a series of photos of her and Chirag from the proposal in Goa. She captioned, “Let’s get Married ❤️🧿”.

The couple got engaged last year in a serene hill setting, and earlier this year, Krishna had a bachelorette party in Thailand with her girlfriends.

On the work front, Krishna Mukherjee is a well-known actress in the Indian television industry and has worked in serials like Shubh Shagun, Naagin, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui, among others.











