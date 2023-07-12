Youtuber Elvish Yadav, Actor Aashika Bhatia To Enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 As Wildcard? Here’s What We Know

Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Hints At Entering Show, Aashika Bhatia May Appear As Wildcard Contestant

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been garnering a lot of attention. Currently, the show has Abhishek Malhan, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naazz and Jiya Shankar as contestants.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently streaming on JioCinema. (Credits: Instagram)

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT is streaming on JioCinema. It has been a month since the show began, and it has been garnering a lot of attention; all thanks to the relationships between the contestants, unusual tasks by Bigg Boss, host Salman Khan’s comments, and surprising twists and turns. As the show has been extended by two weeks, the makers are planning to bring a few wild card contestants to add some extra spice to the show. Speculations that Bigg Boss OTT season 2’s first wild-card entry would witness popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav entering the house, have set the entertainment sector abuzz.

What Reports Claim About Bigg Boss OTT 2 Wildcard Entries

According to a tweet by The Khabri which popularly is known for sharing all the Bigg Boss OTT 2 developments, Elvish Yadav has been roped in to enter as the first wild card contestant in the house. The tweet read, #ElvishYadav entering #BiggBossOTT2 house will make the competition interesting. It will be huge battle between #FukraInsaan and #ElvishYadav I am really excited for his entry, TRP will rock.”

#BiggBossOTT2 #BBOTT2#ElvishYadav entering #BiggBossOTT2 house will make the competition interesting. It will be huge battle between #FukraInsaan and #ElvishYadav I am really excited for his entry, TRP will rock. — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) July 11, 2023

While any official announcement is yet to be made, the YouTuber has been dropping some major hints that suggest his participation in the show. Fans are anticipating a tussle between Abhishek Malhan, another YouTuber who is already winning the hearts with his presence on the show, and Elvish Yadav, who is likely to make a blast with his entrance in the Bigg Boss house.

Fans React To Reports Of Elvish Yadav In Bigg Boss OTT 2

A fan wrote, “Entering in Bigg Boss house This is very high competition between Abhishek and elvish . Because both of have large fan following !!!!! *Wildcard date 13 July.”

#Breaking #elvishYadav

Entering in bigg Boss house 🏡

This is very high competition between Abhishek and elvish 😎.

Because both of have large fan following 🎧!!!!!

*Wildcard date 13 July* — breaking news bigg Boss (@ArabKum21221863) July 11, 2023

“Another tweeted, “YouTube community ke naam par vote batorne walon ke liye #Elvishyadav aa raha hai apni fanbase & community ke saath Now #FukraInsaan Ki Didi YouTube wala game nhi khel Paegi.”

YouTube community ke naam par vote batorne walon ke liye #Elvishyadav aa raha hai apni fanbase & community ke saath😂

Now #FukraInsaan

Ki Didi YouTube wala game nhi khel

Paegi. 😄#BiggBossOTT2 #BBOTT2 #BiggBossOTT — Ritika (@Drama_Panti) July 11, 2023

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia To Enter The House?

Apart from that, popular actor and influencer Aashika Bhatia is also expected to enter as a wild card contestant on the show. In a cryptic note, she dropped hints about her Bigg Boss OTT 2 participation. Aashika Bhatia wrote, “Life is about to change bigg time! Will be off social media for sometime. See you on the other side Love Aashika Bhatia (sic).”

Bigg Boss OTT 2

Currently, Abhishek Malhan, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naazz and Jiya Shankar are gracing the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house with their presence.















