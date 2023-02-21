YRF The Romantics Becomes Top Trending Docu-Series on Netflix Globally

Home

YRF’s The Romantics Becomes Top Trending Docu-Series on Netflix Globally – Official

YRF’s The Romantics is on a roll. The popular documentary series which showcases the beautiful journey of Yash Raj Films and the legacy of Yash Chopra is now the top trending docu-series on Netflix globally, revealed an official report from the production house.

The national over-pouring of love for Yash Chopra and YRF was evident as The Romantics became the Number 1 trending title on Netflix within 48 hours of its drop, a rare feat for a documentary! Now, Netflix has announced today that the fabled docu-series is in the Top 10 trending content pieces in 9 countries, including Bahrain, Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Mauritius, Pakistan, Qatar, Sri Lanka & UAE!

For a docu-series to rule the roost in so many global countries is an incredible feat and shows how audiences wanted to know about the legacy of Yash Chopra, Aditya Chopra & YRF!

Smriti Mundhra, Director of the docu-series ‘The Romantics’ says “The hope was definitely that the series will tap into their sense of nostalgia. Remind people, why they love movies and just revisit not only some of the classic movies that have shaped our lives but also tell the stories behind those films through the lens of Yash Chopra who is one of our most beloved filmmakers, and the legacy he left behind. So ya, it has been incredible to see the reaction. I cannot say that I expected it to be this intense and this amazing but I am very very pleased.”

From Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, from Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, from Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, from Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan, from Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the mega-stars and icons of Hindi cinema have come together and spoken about Yash Chopra and YRF’s contribution to Indian cinema in The Romantics.

The Romantics has been directed by Oscar & Emmy-nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise.

Netflix, in this four-part docu-series, will also feature 35 leading personalities from the film industry, who have closely worked with YRF through its 50-year glorious existence. Catch the trailer of The Romantics here:

YRF is currently at an all-time high as their latest release Pathaan. It is now the number one Hindi film worldwide and has become the biggest all-time blockbuster in the history of Hindi cinema with worldwide gross collection currently at 1000 crore!

— press release











