Zaira Wasim Reaction to Woman Eating in Niqab Divides Internet: Deal With it

Zaira Wasim’s Reaction to Woman Eating in Niqab Divides Internet: ‘Deal With it’

Zaira Wasim tweeted a viral photo of a woman eating in a niqab and wrote about respecting the woman’s choice.

Zaira Wasim’s tweet goes viral (Photo: IANS/ Twitter-Zaira Wasim)

Zaira Wasim’s tweet on niqab: Zaira Wasim took to social media on Monday to highlight how it’s her choice to cover her face at public events. The former actor was reacting to a viral photo in which a woman was seen trying to eat food at a table wearing a niqab that covered he face completely.

Zaira, who is known for her work in the movies ‘Dangal’ and ‘Secret Superstar’, shared the photo and wrote how it’s important for people to understand that it’s the choice of women to wear the niqab. She mentioned that a woman can choose to eat her food without removing the niqab. Zaira’s tweet read, “Just attended a wedding. Ate exactly like this. Purely my choice. Even when everyone around me kept nagging me that I take the niqab off. I didn’t (sic).” She wrote about women being judged for covering themselves in niqab. The actor added, “We don’t do it for you. Deal with it (sic).”

HOW PEOPLE REACTED TO ZAIRA WASIM’S POST ON NIQAB

Zaira found support from many social media users who agreed with her remark. A section of the audience, however, continued to disagree and talked about the irrelevance of wearing a niqab and its role in encouraging patriarchy. One user wrote, “We don’t do it for you. Deal with it. Exactly @ZairaWasimmm loved your reply. Purely our choice (sic).” Another user wrote, “Shackles that make one slave. Even a bird starts liking cage (sic).”

One user commented on the post, asking Zaira to respect the choice of those women who want to wear bikinis or pray in their own way. The comment read, “Yes totally your choice and everyone should respect it. At the same time you should know that Sara Ali Khan gets abused/trolled for praying in Hindu temples and Ira Khan for wearing Bikini. Try supporting their activities as their choice. Same set of people who are praising you will talk to you in a different way.

To summarise, they don’t respect your choice unless it aligns with what they consider to be right (sic).” Check the post here:

Just attended a wedding. Ate exactly like this. Purely my choice. Even when everyone around me kept nagging me that I take the niqab off. I didn’t. We don’t do it for you. Deal with it. https://t.co/Gu9AXQka8v — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) May 28, 2023

After quitting the film industry a few years back, Zaira speaks actively about the right so Muslim women and their choice of wearing a Hijab. After Karnataka schools banned Hijab last year, the actor took to social media to criticise the move. In a tweet that was appreciated widely, the actor wrote, “Stacking this bias against Muslim women and setting up systems where they should have to decide between education and hijab or to give up either is an absolute injustice. You’re attempting to compel them to make a very specific choice that feeds your agenda and then criticising them while they’re imprisoned in what you’ve constructed (sic).”

The actor’s last film was ‘The Sky is Pink’ in the year 2019 in which she starred alongside Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She made her debut at the age of 16 with Dangal. However, she decided to leave the film industry citing her religion. In a long post on social media, the actor mentioned that her work was hampering her relationship with her God. Your thoughts on Zaira’s latest tweet?















