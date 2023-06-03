Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 1 Vicky Saras Rom Com Kickstarts With a Decent Opening Check Report

Home

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky-Sara’s Rom-Com Kickstarts With a Decent Opening – Check Report

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s rom-com kickstarted with a decent opening.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Collection Day 1: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opened up to mixed reviews from audiences and movie critics. While Sara and Vicky’s fresh chemistry kept fans excited, a section of movie buffs also found it ‘over melodramatic’ and ‘cringeworthy.’ However, despite facing competition from Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, the film has managed to get a decent opening at the box office. At a time when there is a lot of debate over the uncertain future of Bollywood, ZHZB is expected to fare well over the weekend. The film is directed by Luka Chuppi (2019) and Mimi (2021) fame Laxman Utekar.

VICKY-SARA’S ROM-COM GETS A DECENT START ON OPENING DAY

ZHZB garnered around Rs 5.49 Crore at the box office on Friday, as claimed by multiple trade experts. The film’s Saturday collection so far are estimated to be close to Rs 6.50 Crore, as reported by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in his social media post that, “ZaraHatkeZaraBachke takes off on Day 1… Silences naysayers and pessimists, who had predicted [below] ₹ 2 cr start… Got a boost due to Buy-1-Get-1 free ticket offer + affordable ticket pricing, which has given its biz the required push… Fri ₹ 5.49 cr. #India biz. The *national chains* contributed a healthy ₹ 3.35 cr on Day 1…⭐️ #PVR: 1.54 cr ⭐️ #INOX: 1.11 cr ⭐️ #Cinepolis: 70 lacs #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is expected to maintain the momentum on Sat and Sun… The Buy-1-Get-1 free ticket offer continues till Sun night, which should help the film post a strong total in its opening weekend. #ZHZB”

CHECK OUT TARAN ADARSH’S POST ON ZARA HATKE ZARA BACHKE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION:

CHECK OUT THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OF SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE:

Friday: Rs 5.49 Crore Saturday: Rs 6.50 Crore (Early Estimate)

Total: Rs 11.99 Crore

ZARA HATKE ZARA BACHKE HAS ‘UNBEARABLE DOSE OF MELODRAMA’

India.com in its review wrote about the film, “‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke‘ fails to find the right balance of emotions in its story. It sometimes becomes an overdose of romance and in the very next scene, the comedy overshadows everything else. When you finally settle for all the family madness, you get some more, almost unbearable dose of melodrama – the kind which is used to design the tragic Hindi saas-bahu sagas. While Vicky sails through, Sara’s wannabe Punjabi accent kills whatever innocence is left in her character as just a young girl who wants a happy home with her husband. The show stealer is clearly the supportive cast – Rakesh Bedi as the Sikh father of Soumya, Himanshu Kohli as the divorce lawyer, Sushmita Mukherjee as Soumya’s mom, Inaamulhaq as the corrupt broker and the brilliant Sharib Hashmi as the local security guard.”

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke released on June 2, 2023 in theatres.

For more updates on Zara Hateke Zara Bachke, check out this space at India.com.
















