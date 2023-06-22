Home

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Game Gets Strong as Adipurush Crashes, to Cross Rs 100 Crore

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke concluded its third weekend on a high note, surpassing Rs 5 crore in total earnings. The worldwide earnings will cross Rs 100 in a few days.

Laxman Utekar’s romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke managed to bounce back after experiencing a decline in its daily box office collection. The film’s resurgence can be credited to the underperformance of Om Raut’s highly anticipated movie, Adipurush, which witnessed another significant drop in its collection on Wednesday.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke concluded its third weekend on a high note, surpassing Rs 5 crore in total earnings. Despite facing tough competition from the heavily anticipated Adipurush, the film starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan held its ground on Monday, garnering an impressive Rs 1.08 crore, while Adipurush struggled to pass the Monday test at the box office.

After experiencing a slight dip in collections on Tuesday, with earnings falling below Rs 1 crore to Rs 99 lakh, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke regained momentum on Wednesday, once again earning Rs 1.08 crore—matching its Monday collection. Notably, the film also crossed the milestone of Rs 70 crore in total domestic earnings.

The success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has taken the industry by surprise, as few expected it to survive beyond its opening weekend. The film’s desi charm, coupled with positive word-of-mouth, played a significant role in its success. Furthermore, the absence of strong competition allowed it to gross over Rs 80 crores worldwide within the first two weeks. It is also reported that ZHZB will soon come into Rs 100 crore club.















