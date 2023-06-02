Home

Entertainment

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke leaked online: Laxman Utekar’s directorial, starring Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, and Sharib Hashmi has been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on day 1 of its release.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Leaked Online For Free Download: Laxman Utekar’s romantic comedy has now been leaked online on the day of its theatrical release i.e. June 2. Starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal in the lead, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is essentially a family drama from a middle-class family living in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The film has become the latest target of piracy sites including Tamilrockers and Telegram. Hours after its release in theatres, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was leaked in HD quality for free download in Tamilrockers, Movierulz in HD quality. Unfortunately, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’s sudden leak might affect its collection at the box office.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience alike. It features the story of a young couple who wants to settle in their own house but buying it in a city is a big financial hurdle. The film also showcases performances by Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi, and Inaamulhaq among others.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like The Kerala Story, IB71, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Shakuntaalam, Bholaa, Bheed, Zwigato, Kabzaa, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Selfie, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).















