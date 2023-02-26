Home

Zeenat Aman Calls Out Pay Disparity in Bollywood, Recalls Her ‘Pay Cheque Was Laughable’

There are several industries where women have suffered inequality, especially regarding the pay gap. The existence of the patriarchal system has been a part of the Bollywood industry too where female actors have come out to talk about the huge gap in their salaries compared to their male co-stars. Recently, veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who is new on Instagram, has raised a strong voice on pay disparity through her social media post.

In her new post on Instagram, Zeenat took a trip down memory lane to share a small BTS clip of an interview from the sets of Qurbani (1980). She pointed out that the ‘gender pay gap’ while recalling her career when she was called the ‘highest paid female actress’ but the disparity in the pay cheque between her and her male co-stars was so huge it was laughable. Zeenat wrote, “In the late 70s, Keith Adam from the Australian Broadcasting Commission popped by the set of Qurbani, where I was rehearsing for ‘Laila o Laila’, and snagged himself an interview. It’s been nearly 50 years since this footage was shot, and the industry has changed immensely since. The roles available to women are clearly not just ornamental anymore. What hasn’t changed though is the gender pay gap. In my time I was lauded as the “highest paid female actor”, but the disparity in the pay cheque between my male co-stars and myself was so vast it was laughable.”

Zeenat Aman is disappointed to see even today the gender pay gap still exists. “The Zeenat you see in this clip was quite certain that half a century would be enough time to even the scales. So it disappoints me that even today women in the film industry don’t have wage parity. Women have consistently put in the work, and I really think that the onus is now on our men – actors, directors, producers – to ensure that their female co-workers (not just stars) are paid fairly. It seems such a simple and obvious thing, and yet it would be revolutionary if any man actually did this”, the actress concluded.

Check the Instagram post of Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman was in 1980’s Qurbani along with Feroz Khan. The action thriller was produced and directed by Feroz Khan. The film also featured Vinod Khanna, Amjad Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Aruna Irani, Amrish Puri, and Kadar Khan. Qurbani was famous for its music, especially the songs– Aap Jaisa Koi and Laila O Laila.











