Zeenat Aman Says People Had More Interest in Her Face And Figure: ‘I Chose Roles That Pushed The Envelope’

Zeenat Aman recently said that people in the film industry had more interest in her face and figure as the world desired youth and beauty from women.

Zeenat Aman Says People Had More Interest in Her Face And Figure: Zeenat Aman is considered one of the most glamorous actresses of the 70s and early 80s. The actress redefined sex appeal and created a new image for a conventional Hindi film heroine. She got the bold tag for wearing swimsuit on-screen and agreeing to do intimate scenes during 70s and 80s, when the societal taboos and moral policing were at the peak. Zeenat never shied away from doing experimental roles as she was always comfortable in her own skin. The veteran actress recently opened up about people being more interested in her looks rather than intellect.

ZEENAT AMAN OPENS UP ON PUSHING THE ENVELOPE WITH HER FILMS

In an interaction with Vogue India, Zeenat opined, “I realised early on that the world desired youth and beauty from women in the film industry. So I leveraged my looks, but I also chose roles that pushed the envelope. Still, there was far more interest in my face and figure than there ever was in my intellect. This is one reason that I have loved ageing—it has evened the scales.” She further added, “I have led a life of breathtaking highs and profound lows. There is nothing I regret, and nobody that I owe. Any shame or fear that has ever dogged me has long evaporated. There are incidents in my life that the public cling to and that are dredged up again and again. I am aware of these and becoming increasingly immune to them. My life is not defined by a few bad days that transpired many decades ago, and I need neither sympathy nor defense. I am content in myself.”

Zeenat shot to fame with Dev Anand’s Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Her bikini scene in Feroze Khan’s Qurbani and her intense character portrayal in Raj Kapoor’s Satyam Shivam Sundaram turned out to be game changers not just in her career but for Bollywood films as well.

