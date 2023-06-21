Home

Challengers Trailer Out: Zendaya Is A Marvel In Luca Guadagnino’s Latest

Starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist, Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming movie Challengers is all set to ace the film with the star-studded team depicting a love triangle drama.

Zendaya starrer Challengers will release on September 15. (Credits: Youtube)

Sports movies occupy a special place in the hearts of film lovers. Whether it’s an Indian film like Chak De! India or Will Smith’s King Richard, these projects touch the heart of audiences. When we are speaking about sports movies, how can we not mention the upcoming movie of Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, Challengers. Starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor, the movie is set to hit theatres on September 15. The film is the first time Zendaya is working with Luca Guadagnino. The actor is on a roll with her powerful characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Dune. Challengers promises to be another amazing performance by her.

What is Challengers all about?

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, Challengers is a forthcoming American romantic sports comedy-drama movie where past and present collide and tensions run high both on and off the tennis court. Challengers follows three players who have known each other since they were teenagers as they compete in a tennis tournament, and reignite old rivalries and tensions. The movie promises to take viewers on a journey of heartbreak, ambition, love, rivalry. Watch the trailer to know more:

Cast of Challengers:

Challengers stars Zendaya, as the lead. She plays the role of Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach who makes no apologies for her behaviour on and off the court. Playing the role of her husband is West Side Story star Mike Faist. Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes an astonishing turn when he must face off against the unsuccessful Patrick, his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. Patrick will be played by Josh O’Connor. The actor is known for his work in the Netflix series The Crown. The film will see Zendaya’s character figure out how far ahead she can go to win.

Justin Kuritzkes has written the screenplay for Challengers. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are in charge of the music. Challengers is produced by Amy Pascal, Zendaya, Luca Guadagnino, and Rachel O’Connor.

Zendaya’s future projects:

Zendaya is set to appear in Euphoria season 3. She also has Dune 2 in her kitty. Dune 2 also stars Timothée Chalamet.















